Greene & Stinnie Ink Contracts, Four Others Have Tryouts

HARRISONBURG – This past weekend, six former James Madison players learned where their football careers would continue. No Dukes were selected during the 2018 NFL Draft, but Raven Greene and Aaron Stinnie signed undrafted free agent contracts and Andrew Ankrah, Jordan Brown, Simeyon Robinson and Bryan Schor were granted rookie mini-camp tryouts. Today, the Daily News-Record takes look at how the JMU products fit in with their new teams.

DE Andrew Ankrah - Tennessee Titans - Tryout

Andrew Ankrah will tryout with the Titans. JMU Athletic Communications

There’s an uphill climb anytime a tryout rookie is vying for a contract or roster spot, but for Andrew Ankrah it’s even more mountainous. Tennessee used one of its four draft picks on a defensive end/outside linebacker when the team selected Boston College edge rusher Harold Landry 41st overall in the second round. Landry racked up 26 sacks over the course of his Boston College career. Landry has a similar frame (6-2, 252) to that of Ankrah (6-4, 248). The Titans also have others – Brian Orakpo, Derrick Morgan, Kevin Dodd, Aaron Wallace and Josh Carraway – who play the same position as Ankrah. After racking up 59 total tackles and 8.5 sacks as a senior at JMU, Ankrah will have to limit his mistakes at Tennessee’s camp and show he has potential to be better than what the club already has on its roster in order to get the contract that’ll provide him more than three days to show he belongs.

S Jordan Brown - Baltimore Ravens/Tennessee Titans - Tryout

James Madison safety Jordan Brown (44) has mini-camp tryouts with both Baltimore and Tennessee. Daniel Lin/DN-R

What’s nice for Jordan Brown is he has two chances to prove he deserves an extended stay in the league. With rookie mini-camp invites from both Baltimore and Tennessee over the next two weekends, he’ll get looks with clubs that need safety help.Baltimore had 12 draft picks and only took one safety, Texas’ DeShon Elliott, in the sixth round. Tennessee had four draft picks and also selected one safety, Arizona’s Dane Cruikshank, in the fifth round. Neither team signed any undrafted free agent prospects at the position, and the deepest either team is at free safety or strong safety is Baltimore with three-deep at free safety since its addition of Elliott. If Brown can show he can handle his position and thrive as a future regular special teamer for either the Ravens or Titans, it’s possible he’ll be offered a contract to stay on at least through training camp with one of the clubs. READ: To Make Impression On Ravens Or Titans, Brown Needs 'Some Big Plays'



S Raven Greene - Green Bay Packers - UDFA Contract

Raven Greene signed an undrafted free agent contract with Green Bay. Stephen Swofford/DN-R

Green Bay didn’t use any of its 11 draft picks on a safety and didn’t sign any other undrafted players at the position aside from Greene. That should give Greene plenty of reps to learn new Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s system during the team’s rookie mini-camp. And like Brown, Greene must show he can contribute on special teams as well understand the defensive role. READ: Greene Set For Mini-Camp With Green Bay



DT Simeyon Robinson - Cincinnati Bengals - Tryout

Simeyon Robinson (left) will tryout with Cincinnati. Stephen Swofford/DN-R

The Bengals took Virginia defensive tackle Andrew Brown with its fifth round selection, but didn’t ink any other interior defensive linemen as undrafted free agents, so Simeyon Robinson has a chance to show he can compete with the team’s draft choice. Robinson was highly productive as a senior at JMU, registering 50 tackles to go along with 6.5 sacks. On its roster, Cincinnati has four other defensive tackles listed – Geno Atkins, Andrew Billings, Ryan Glasgow and Josh Tupou. READ: Robinson 'Ready To Go Play Some Ball' After Long Wait For Opportunity



QB Bryan Schor - Chicago Bears - Tryout

Bryan Schor (17) will tryout with the Chicago Bears. Stephen Swofford/DN-R

When Chicago selected Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, it was putting the future of the franchise in the ex-North Carolina signal-caller’s hands. After Trubisky, Chicago has a veteran backup – Chase Daniel – but hasn’t exactly guaranteed the third-string job to anyone. Former University of Tennessee quarterback Tyler Bray is on the roster, but he’s only attempted one pass in his six-year NFL career. If Bryan Schor can understand the playbook that new Chicago offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich puts into place and that he’s capable of making most throws over the three-day mini-camp, maybe the Bears give him an opportunity to stay around for the summer and compete for the third-team spot. Should Schor get that chance, he’ll be the third former Duke with the Bears, joining tight end Daniel Brown and offensive lineman Earl Watford. Chicago didn’t draft any quarterbacks in this year’s draft and didn’t sign any undrafted free agents at the position either.

OL Aaron Stinnie - Tennessee Titans - UDFA Contract

Aaron Stinnie signed with the Tennessee Titans. Daniel Lin/DN-R