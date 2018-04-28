HARRISONBURG – The next step of Aaron Stinnie’s football career begins in Nashville.

On Saturday, the former James Madison offensive lineman said he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans.

“It means the world to me,” Stinnie said. “Coming in [to JMU] as a walk-on guy and getting to where I am today, it’s definitely a big deal. It’s pretty emotional and it’s a pretty great thing coming from where I came from to where I am now.”

Stinnie inked with Tennessee less than an hour after the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft. No JMU players were selected during the seven-round, three-day event.

But Stinnie said he knew the Titans were interested about a month ago when the team took the 6-foot-5, 309-pounder out to lunch following the Dukes’ pro day in Harrisonburg.

“We went to O’Neill’s and the conversation was pretty casual. We just tried to get to know each other,” Stinnie said.

From there, the conversation continued and interest grew between the two parties. Tennessee didn’t draft an offensive lineman with its four selections. The Titans grabbed three defensive players with its first three picks and Washington State quarterback Luke Faulk with its sixth-round choice.

“So I knew they were interested for a while,” Stinnie said. “I’ve been in a lot of contact with them, but I think after sitting down with my family and weighing the different options, that’s when I realized the Titans were going to be the best fit for me.”

Ahead of the draft, Stinnie said his ability to play multiple spots across the offensive line would be critical in him getting drafted or earning a contract opportunity.

During his JMU career, he was a two-time All-American left tackle and started 42 straight games at the position, but said he is more than willing to play guard if Tennessee asks him to.

“Mix of the two right now,” Stinnie said is what the Titans told him he’d play in rookie minicamp. “I guess they’re going to see which one plays out the best for the situation.

“I’ll get the opportunity to try both and whatever is best will be the best.”

Stinnie isn’t discouraged heading to Tennessee as an undrafted rookie. As a former walk-on, the Charlottesville native said he’s just anxious to get started.

“I’m trying to stay on the up-and-up and continue to prove people wrong and show them who I am,” he said. “I think a lot of people like that and that’s one thing that I like about myself. I’ve always been that underdog so even going in as a free agent, I go ahead and take it for what it is. There’s the opportunity to show people who I am and what I can do.”

Stinnie won’t be the only former member of the Dukes to begin his pro career with Tennessee.

Safety Jordan Brown said he has a rookie mini-camp tryout scheduled with the Titans, beginning May 11 after he does the same with Baltimore starting May 4.

“I’m excited about getting back to playing football,” Brown said. “I’ve been working out and doing training for a couple of months and it’s been head down and keep grinding, but now, I’m at least guaranteed those three days to show them what I’ve got.”

A source said defensive end Andrew Ankrah has a rookie mini-camp tryout with Tennessee as well. Ankrah was the FCS American Athletic Directors Association National Defensive Player of the Year and the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Anrkah racked up 59 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2017.

Quarterback Bryan Schor said he also earned a rookie mini-camp tryout with the Chicago Bears. Schor threw for 7,078 yards and 62 touchdowns at JMU.

Safety Raven Greene is headed to Green Bay on a free-agent contract. Greene tweeted “#GoPackGo.”