HARRISONBURG — He wasn’t drafted or signed this past weekend, but Jordan Brown still has his shot at the NFL.

The James Madison safety said he’ll have two chances in the next two weeks to show he can play at the next level, gaining rookie mini-camp tryouts with both the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

“You’d think it would be stressful,” Brown said about waiting out seven rounds of the draft and back-and-forth conversations with his agent. “Which it was in some parts. But when you sit back and look at the grand scheme of things of what you’re really looking at and what you’re waiting for, I’m just proud to be where I am and I’m blessed.

“I’m ready for the opportunity, so that’s all I could ask for. I’m happy with the results and hopefully I can put my name in and get my foot in the door.”

Baltimore holds its rookie mini-camp this weekend and Tennessee has its the following weekend.

At Titans camp, Brown will join former JMU offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, who signed with Tennessee as a free agent, and defensive end Andrew Ankrah, who also has a tryout with the club.

During his time at JMU, Brown was converted from quarterback to cornerback before eventually finding a permanent, starring role at safety. He became an Associated Press first-team All-American at the position this past fall while leading all of FCS with nine interceptions.

Brown said to make an impression on coach John Harbaugh’s Ravens staff or coach Mike Vrabel’s Titans staff it would take the same steadiness he played with in his senior year with the Dukes. In addition to his nine picks, Brown registered 76 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

He knows the margin for error is slim for a long-shot prospect during a three-day camp.

“Off the top of my head, need some big plays,” Brown said. “Consistent big plays with a lot of hustle. And then as few mental mistakes as possible, if not any. You got to be on your A-game.”