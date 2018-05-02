HARRISONBURG — With 11 picks during this past weekend’s NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers never addressed the safety position.

The franchise used its choices to select cornerbacks, linebackers, wide receivers and linemen along with a punter and long snapper. So when the seven-round event came to a close, its personnel department quickly turned to James Madison safety Raven Greene.

Greene signed an undrafted free agent contract with Green Bay shortly after the draft ended Saturday.

“My agent had given me a little information about who was fishing for a safety,” Greene said, “who was looking for safeties and [the Packers] were out there. It just so happens to be that then they made me an offer, so it’s a blessing.”

During his time at JMU, Greene set a school record with 14 interceptions for his career, returning three of those picks for touchdowns.

He mastered Dukes defensive coordinator Bob Trott’s system and thrived in it over the past two years, recording 82 tackles as senior and 70 tackles as a junior to help JMU to back-to-back national title game appearances.

Greene said when he gets to Green Bay for rookie mini-camp, he has to show new Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and the coaching staff that he can comprehend and execute the scheme they are installing.

“I’m just going to go in as early as I can and learn as much as I can,” Greene said. “I want to become comfortable and try to make it as simplified as possible.”

On its roster, the Packers list five safeties — Kentrell Brice, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Marvin Evans, Josh Jones and Jermaine Whitehead.

Clinton-Dix, the No. 1 free safety, earned All-Pro honors in 2016, and Jones, the team’s starting strong safety, was Green Bay’s second-round pick in 2017.

Greene said he’s not sure whether the Packers view him as a free safety or strong safety.

“It really all depends on the system they’re going to establish,” Greene said. “But I’m thinking that the special teams is going to be a big role. That’s just the way that it is in the NFL nowadays.

“I’m just going to try to find a place to fit in and that’s my hope. I’m going to go in, learn the system and do my best to contribute.”

The Virginia Beach native and First Colonial High School alum said the Packers were one of a few teams to show interest following JMU’s pro day in March.

He said he had contact with a Packers scout.

“So I knew they were in the running,” Greene said, “But I wasn’t really sure until the actual draft day.”

After five years at JMU, which included leading the team as a captain this past season, winning a national championship the year before and enduring tough postseason losses and a season-ending injury earlier in career, Greene said he’s happy his dedication has paid off with an NFL opportunity, and that now it’s time for him to prove that he deserves to stay in the league.

“It’s really humbling to actually be here,” Greene said. “And to know that it’s a real possibility to get my shot now and make an impact quite possibly.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind [to get to the NFL] since I was a little kid but I hadn’t really let it surface, but to see it come full circle is nothing less than a miracle.”

Greene was one of two JMU products to sign contracts this past weekend. Offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie inked a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Four others — defensive end Andrew Ankrah (Tennessee), safety Jordan Brown (Baltimore and Tennessee), defensive tackle Simeyon Robinson (Cincinnati) and quarterback Bryan Schor (Chicago) — earned rookie mini-camp tryouts.