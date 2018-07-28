HARRISONBURG — There is one reason Mike Houston cut a few hours a day from his vacation to take work calls.

The culprit of disruption — recruiting.

James Madison and its third-year coach are in the process of putting together an ace class. All of the Dukes’ seven verbal commitments hold scholarship offers from at least two FBS schools. Four of the seven pledges have an offer from a Power Five program.

“The challenge now is when you’re recruiting guys that are so highly sought after, you’ve got to hold on to them,” Houston said earlier this week at Colonial Athletic Association media day in Baltimore. “A lot of those guys have Power Five offers and a lot of them have people that are really pressuring them right now to try to flip them. So with recruiting, even though we’re in good shape right now, it’s never ending.

“I was on the phone last night and I’ll probably be on the phone this evening. It’s a deal that when I was on vacation, I had to carve out a couple of hours each day to take care of this.”

Houston can’t comment on specific athletes in the group until they’re signed, but the class features two Rivals.com three-star prospects and four two-star prospects.

Northwest (Germantown, Md.) cornerback AJ Woods, who gave his verbal to James Madison last month after earning offers from Virginia and Temple, announced over Twitter on Friday that he flipped his committment to Pittsburgh.

Hermitage (Richmond) running back CJ Jackson has a Big Ten offer from Purdue. After he committed, Jackson said JMU beat out the Boilermakers, East Carolina and Old Dominion. Jackson holds 16 total offers.

Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) linebacker Julio Ayamel, who announced his commitment to JMU on Twitter last week, has an SEC offer from Kentucky. So does West Orange (N.J.) safety Jordan White. Good Counsel defensive end Jalen Green, the 15th-best prospect in Maryland by Rivals, has an offer from Virginia.