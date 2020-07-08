DukesofJMU - Strong WCAC Connections Led Holmes To JMU

He didn’t need a grand introduction to James Madison.

Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) safety Kye Holmes already had the best access to insight about the Dukes a prospect could have, thanks to the current players he knows well.

Holmes committed to JMU late last month.

“I talked to one of the captains on my team from last year,” Holmes said. “Sean Johns plays there and I know some of the [former] Good Counsel players who go there like Julio [Ayamel] and Latrele [Palmer].”

Gonzaga and Good Counsel reside in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, and Holmes is a Maryland native like Ayamel and Palmer.

Holmes said he remembers playing alongside Johns, a defensive end, and against linebacker Ayamel, running back Palmer and defensive end Jalen Green, another current JMU players and Good Counsel alum. The last time all of those players would’ve last suited up for a Gonzaga-Good Counsel matchup came when Good Counsel won 38-31 in 2018 before both reached the postseason and Gonzaga ended up winning the WCAC title game.

“They were tough players,” Holmes said, “especially Latrele because he’s a running back and he’s a hard guy to bring down. But, oh yeah, I tackled him.”

Last fall, Holmes was a first-team All-WCAC choice at defensive back for his 94 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks, interception and two pass breakups.

His success earned him scholarship offers from a mix of 14 different FBS and FCS schools, prior to ultimately choosing James Madison’s offer from a group of finalists that included Army, Buffalo and Kent State.