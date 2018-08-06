HARRISONBURG – When it came time to make a decision, Carlo Jones opted to go where he thought he could play for championships.

The Avalon School (Wheaton, Md.) defensive end announced his commitment to James Madison via Twitter on Monday.

“I want to be part of a winning team,” Jones said. “I like the winning atmosphere.”

JMU has played in the last two FCS championship games, captured the national title two years ago and have won back-to-back outright Colonial Athletic Association crowns.

Jones said before selecting the Dukes he narrowed his choices down to JMU and CAA foe Towson. Jones’ hometown of Riverdale, Md., is only about 45 miles from Towson.

“It was a school liked,” Jones said of Towson, “but I just felt like JMU was the better choice.”

JMU inside receivers and tight ends coach Fontel Mines, who also doubles as Dukes recruiting coordinator, was the lead recruiter on Jones.

Jones said he keeps a strong relationship with Mines and that the two talk daily. Mines relayed to Jones that the staff at JMU projects him as a pass rusher once he arrives on campus. As a junior at The Avalon School, Jones racked up 11 sacks.

“Some of the coaches say I could fit in with the linebackers, but I’ll still be in that five-technique rushing the edge,” Jones said. “And now [at the Avalon School] I just do my job to make sure I’m containing, but people see me as a pass rusher.

“When it’s third or fourth down, everyone is looking at me.”

Jones is the 10th verbal commitment in the 2019 class and fourth defensive line pledge the Dukes have taken. Good Counsel’s (Olney, Md.) Jalen Green made his commitment on July 1 and both Thomas Dale’s (Chester) Rick D’Abreu and Gonzaga’s (Washington, D.C.) Sean Johns joined the class last week.

The program is slated to graduate Darrious Carter after this season and three more defensive linemen – Ron’Dell Carter, John Daka, Paris Black and Matt Terrell – after next.

Jones said he’s anxious to work with JMU defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.

“He seems like he knows a lot,” Jones said. “He’s an old-style defensive line coach.”

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder said he also picked JMU because he can major in engineering at the school.