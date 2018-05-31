HARRISONBURG — When incoming quarterback Jake O’Donnell arrives at James Madison next week for summer workouts, he’ll only stay a month before he’s excused to leave.

O’Donnell is set to play for Team USA’s U-19 squad at the world championships in Mexico City.

“[JMU Coach Mike] Houston was the first person I called after receiving the invite,” O’Donnell said. “I called Coach Houston immediately to get it verified by him.

“He was 100 percent for it.”

Team USA will practice at Northern Arizona University beginning July 4 and then travel to Mexico City eight days later to begin the event. O’Donnell said the Americans open with Australia, before meeting either Japan or Mexico to set up a possible third game with Canada.

Two years ago, Canada beat the USA for gold when the championships were held in Harbin, China.

“I haven’t had to sell too many kids [on playing] and I don’t know why,” said Aaron Ingram, the senior manager of the U.S. National Team. Ingram spent seven seasons as the running backs coach at Sacramento State and then a year as an offensive assistant at Nevada before joining USA Football.

“Maybe it’s the pride of fixing it,” Ingram said, “because we tell them, ‘Hey we’re number two,’ and if you tell that to an American football player who’s good, they get kind of offended.

“The other one is that our profile has been raised with USA Football.”

Notable Team USA alumni include Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu and current Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins.

O’Donnell is not the only JMU-bound player on the roster as class of 2019 verbal commit cornerback Dorian Davis pledged to play in Mexico via Twitter on Wednesday night. There are also other class of 2019 prospects with scholarship offers from the Dukes that will play alongside O’Donnell and Davis.

Thomas Dale defensive lineman/linebacker Rick D’Abreu, Highland Springs wide receiver Ali Jennings and Manchester offensive lineman Will Pritchard all hold scholarship offers from JMU and will all suit up for the games in Mexico City.

“It’s a totally different experience and it’s really an honor when you’re playing for your country,” D’Abreu said. “It’s something you dream about and I was really excited when I got the message. It was just different because of the magnitude of the opportunity.”