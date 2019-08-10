HARRISONBURG — Corey Hetherman will yell, but not without instruction.

“He’s very detailed and I’ll give him that,” James Madison senior defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter said of Hetherman, the Dukes’ first-year defensive coordinator and ends coach who constantly emphasizes the importance of fundamentals.

Throughout an individual drill during Thursday’s practice, Hetherman used a forceful tone yet still pointed out what each defensive lineman did correctly or incorrectly while they went through the task. He didn’t yell just to be loud. The players lined up under a chute, had to get out of it while keeping a wide enough base to not hit a straight plank under their feet and then punch the bag held by a teammate on the other side.

“Strike off the ball,” Hetherman yelled as defensive end John Daka worked through the drill.

“Good job,” Hetherman said to defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa as he delivered a blow to the pad on the other side. “Excellent! But roll your hips!”

Hetherman has communicated with his players that way during each drill he’s led since joining coach Curt Cignetti’s staff at JMU this past December, and Carter said it’s appreciated. Hetherman talks the same way to the projected starters like Carter as he does some of the players trying to earn playing time like defensive tackle Tony Thurston, who could be a backup to Atariwa this fall.

“When you watch Coach Hetherman’s drills, he’s punishing us,” Carter said. “But it’s for a reason. Obviously, he wants you to still keep your technique while you’re tired because it’s easy to not handle technique when you’re winded.

“He’s very particular about what he wants, how he wants it and he’s very particular about that. I respect it. It’s clear he knows what he wants and that it works, so we’ve got to listen to him. We’ve got to open up, listen to what he’s saying.”

Before the start of training camp, Hetherman said one of his goals was to help as many defensive linemen make progress as possible.

“In a perfect world, you’d like to be eight or nine deep,” Hetherman said. “Right now, we’ll find out if we can get there. In a perfect world, we’d have some guys eating up the reps like 40, 50 reps a game and then some guys that play in that 20-to-30 [reps] batch and then others that fit into that 8-10-12-reps-a-game role. Now we need to stay healthy and we need to be smart with that as we get through fall camp here, but we need to develop some guys if we’re going to get to that depth.”