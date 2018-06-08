HARRISONBURG – CJ Jackson’s primary purpose for a trip to Harrisonburg this past weekend was to help his high school teammate move in at James Madison.

Former Hermitage linebacker Mateo Jackson – no relation to the running back CJ – is part of the Dukes’ freshman class that recently joined the rest of the squad for summer workouts.

“I’m really close with Mateo,” CJ Jackson said. “So he moved in Sunday and I went there, but I told [JMU defensive line coach Jeff] Hanson, I’d like to visit because I’m helping Mateo move in and Coach Hanson was like, ‘That’s perfect,’ so I helped Mateo move in and after that we setup a little visit.”

Four days later, Jackson became the second verbal commitment for JMU’s 2019 recruiting class, selecting the Dukes from a top-four group that he said also included East Carolina, Old Dominion and Purdue. Hanson was the lead recruiter on Jackson.

Jackson announced his commitment on Thursday via Twitter.

In total, the 5-10, 190-pound running back earned 16 scholarship offers from a mix of FBS and FCS programs. He said Marshall made a recent push for him, but was too late.

“First of all, after every offer, I write it down,” Jackson said. “I have a notebook that I write it down in.

“Me and my dad, we go through, we write the school down and then we look into the school a little bit and [if it’s] a winning program and how many running backs they have, stuff like that.

“… There were eight schools I just really wasn’t interested in, so I narrowed it down to eight. Looked into those eight schools and narrowed it down to five, took some visits to those schools and then when I went to JMU, it’s just what it was, I can’t really pinpoint it exactly.”