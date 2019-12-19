Transfers don’t have time to waste.

So the two James Madison signed on Wednesday could impact the team as quickly as next season.

Former Connecticut offensive lineman Stanley Hubbard has two years of eligibility remaining and former Massachusetts safety Joe Joe Norwood has three years left to play. Both saw significant action at their previous schools, too, with Hubbard starting once and having appeared in 10 games with the Huskies, and Norwood having racked up 73 tackles over 16 games with the Minutemen.

“We needed some linemen,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said in regard to Hubbard. “We need to get that senior, junior, sophomore, freshmen class balanced out a little bit. He’s a center-guard guy, started the last game of the year for Connecticut against Temple and played well. He can play guard also. He’s a pretty serious, conscientious, no nonsense kind of guy.”

Earlier this week, Hubbard told the Daily News-Record he wanted to transfer closer to home and that the Dukes were the right fit. JMU graduates starting center Mac Patrick and starting right guard Jahee Jackson after this season.

In the case of Norwood, he could step in for senior safety Adam Smith, who also graduates after this year.

Cignetti said JMU strength coach Brian Phillips knew Norwood since Phillips worked in the same role at Massachusetts in 2018.

“And I think that really helped in his recruitment,” Cignetti said. “He was their leading tackler or second-leading tackler and then went into the portal after the fourth game because he didn’t really like it up there.”

*****

- The feedback most signees gave was that the JMU coaching staff never cut communication with them during the recruiting process. West Lafayette (Ind.) quarterback Kyle Adams said since committing during the summer, him and Dukes offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery spoke at least once a week all the way through Wednesday’s early signing day. “Every Thursday, he’ll give me a call,” Adams said.

- Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach) offensive lineman Tyler Stephens, who had a final four of Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty and JMU, said he thinks the Dukes appeal to those with Group of Five offers because “JMU has the postseason.” He continued, “I think that pulls guys in more than just a bowl game or becoming bowl eligible. I think it’s only six wins you need to be bowl eligible, so you get to go to [JMU] and be on a playoff team, that’s ranked and has notoriety with the playoffs.”

- From my count, four of the 14 signees will enroll early. Hubbard, Norwood, Life Christian Academy (Chester) cornerback AJ Webb and Stone Bridge (Ashburn) defensive end Mikail Kamara will enroll early. Kamara said: “I’m actually real excited now. At first I was a little nervous, but now I’m fully on board with the opportunity to jump in football and in classes. I’ll be able to understand the life of a college football athlete before the rest of the 2020 class comes in before the season starts and when you’re playing games.”

- About Kamara and Mater Dei (Middletown, N.J.) defensive end Khurram Simpson, Cignetti said defensive end was a position of need. “Simpson was in camp,” Cignetti said. “Twitched up, real long arms. Kamara, we really liked him on tape. He had mid-major offers and a big senior year, so good movement for both of those guys.” Kamara had 15 sacks this fall and Simpson had 20 sacks in his senior year.

- About Salem (Virginia Beach) running back Kaelon Black, Cignetti said he was happy the running back with offers at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest decided on JMU. Cignetti said: “Speed, quickness, change of direction, really good person, really good student. I think he can really help us.”

- Cignetti said him and his staff plan to sign more prospects come February on the traditional signing date. Positions of need are defensive tackle, tight end, linebacker, wide receiver and a kickoff specialist, according to the coach.

- During this recruiting cycle, I spoke to or at least exchanges messages with all 14 of JMU’s signees. Of the 14, Norwood was the only one hesitant to do an interview and actually, respectfully denied the request. He said though he was honored about a possible story, that he preferred to wait until he performed on the field with the Dukes.