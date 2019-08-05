HARRISONBURG – James Madison hasn’t named a starting quarterback yet, but it’s clear returning starter Ben DiNucci is the front runner.

“He’s doing what he’s coached to do,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said following Monday’s practice. “He’s really locked in. He’s making quick decisions. He’s been very accurate with the ball, and I’ve been impressed.”

Cignetti said Monday was another strong performance for DiNucci, who has three of them through three practices.

DiNucci was a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice last season, but Cignetti opened the job up prior to spring practice after arriving from Elon while giving redshirt junior Cole Johnson and redshirt sophomore Gage Moloney a chance to tussle the role away.

Safety Que Reid intercepted Johnson during team drills Monday and Moloney sat out of practice due to injury. DiNucci looked the part of an incumbent starter with the ability to run and throw when he rolled right and completed an accurate pass to wide receiver Jake Brown.

“I thought Ben DiNucci had another good day,” Cignetti said.

*****

- Moloney is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, according to Cignetti.



- The first-year coach also said sophomore linebacker Mateo Jackson, “is out for a while.” Jackson had a brace on his wrist during practice on Friday and Monday.

- Brown didn’t get the same preseason attention some of the other receivers – Riley Stapleton, Kyndel Dean or even newcomer Brandon Polk – on JMU’s roster did earlier this summer, but he may end up with the most catches of the group this season. Brown is working in the slot and said he’s determined to build off of last season. In 2018, Brown had 38 catches for 455 receiving yards with the majority of his production accumulated during the second half of the year.