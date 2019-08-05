FIELD NOTES: A Favorite Emerges
HARRISONBURG – James Madison hasn’t named a starting quarterback yet, but it’s clear returning starter Ben DiNucci is the front runner.
“He’s doing what he’s coached to do,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said following Monday’s practice. “He’s really locked in. He’s making quick decisions. He’s been very accurate with the ball, and I’ve been impressed.”
Cignetti said Monday was another strong performance for DiNucci, who has three of them through three practices.
DiNucci was a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice last season, but Cignetti opened the job up prior to spring practice after arriving from Elon while giving redshirt junior Cole Johnson and redshirt sophomore Gage Moloney a chance to tussle the role away.
Safety Que Reid intercepted Johnson during team drills Monday and Moloney sat out of practice due to injury. DiNucci looked the part of an incumbent starter with the ability to run and throw when he rolled right and completed an accurate pass to wide receiver Jake Brown.
“I thought Ben DiNucci had another good day,” Cignetti said.
*****
- Moloney is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, according to Cignetti.
- The first-year coach also said sophomore linebacker Mateo Jackson, “is out for a while.” Jackson had a brace on his wrist during practice on Friday and Monday.
- Brown didn’t get the same preseason attention some of the other receivers – Riley Stapleton, Kyndel Dean or even newcomer Brandon Polk – on JMU’s roster did earlier this summer, but he may end up with the most catches of the group this season. Brown is working in the slot and said he’s determined to build off of last season. In 2018, Brown had 38 catches for 455 receiving yards with the majority of his production accumulated during the second half of the year.
JMU WR Jake Brown on camp through three practices and what last year’s playing time meant to him. pic.twitter.com/LREMD39vIn— Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) August 5, 2019
- Before this past fall, Brown had primarily played wide receiver. But he said the experience he gained last year helped him realize how to be efficient in the slot, what he needs to do prior to the snap and when the play is live. “I just am trying to recognize man [defense] or zone [defense],” Brown said. “And then I don’t want to get to disrupted on my second-level releases. You can’t let the defense determine your depth on the route.”
- From observing the inside linebackers during the individual period of practice: position coach Bryant Haines is very detailed and can explain exactly how he wants his players to do something. While the linebackers were working on a tackling drill, Haines pointed out whether or not the player was taking the proper angle, was correctly timing the impact of the hit and effectively using the right pad level. Players responded well because if they didn’t do the drill properly the first time, they did the rep again and got it right the second time.
- Within that middle linebackers group, both senior Mike Cobbs and redshirt sophomore Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey are candidates to backup seniors Dimitri Holloway and Landan Word.
- Senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said redshirt freshman Willie Drew has impressed him through three practice and that Drew could challenge for the open starting cornerback role opposite of Robinson.
- The next practice open to the media is Wednesday, and the Dukes will be in full pads for that one. On Monday, they were in helmets and shoulder pads after being in shirts and shorts on Friday and Saturday.
- The STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 was released on Monday. James Madison was voted No. 2 in the poll, but received 14-first place votes. To view the full poll, click here. To view how I voted, click here.