HARRISONBURG – The STATS FCS Top 25 Preseason Poll will be released Monday. A new season begins in less than three weeks when Villanova plays at Colgate and Youngstown State meets Samford at the FCS Kickoff Game in Montgomery, Ala., on Aug. 24. For the second straight year, I have vote for the poll. Below is how I voted. 1 – North Dakota State (opener: Aug. 31 vs. Butler at Target Field) With former coach Chris Klieman onto Kansas State, former quarterback Easton Stick with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Bison having to replace much of their 2018 title winning squad, there are questions to answer for North Dakota State. But until the premier power in the FCS is knocked off or the Bison show they don’t have quality players to plug in, it’s hard to put them anywhere else but No. 1. 2 – James Madison (opener: Aug. 31 at West Virginia) As seasoned as any team in the FCS, James Madison has aspirations of reaching Frisco, Texas, for the third time in four years. With 10 defensive starters back, 10 offensive starters returning and every specialist back, that expectation is realistic as first-year coach Curt Cignetti takes the reins of the Dukes. 3 – UC Davis (opener: Aug. 31 at Cal)



UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier throws a pass during the Aggies' loss at Stanford last season. (Associated Press)

The Aggies enter their third consecutive season with the same head coach, Dan Hawkins, and the same starting quarterback, Jake Maier. Continuity in the two most important roles for a college football team should allow UC Davis to build off of last year’s run to the national quarterfinals. 4 – South Dakota State (opener: Aug. 29 at Minnesota) Aside from a quarterback situation that has to be sorted out this month, South Dakota State should feel confident regarding what it brings back for 2019. Running back Pierre Strong rushed for 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and headlines the offense while linebacker Christian Rozeboom is a two-time All-American already and headlines the defense. 5 – Jacksonville State (opener: Aug. 29 at Southeastern Louisiana) Electrifying quarterback Zerrick Cooper and wide receiver Josh Pearson is part of an offensive group that provides the Gamecocks with a chance to win each week. Add in the eight returning starters the program brings back on defense and Jacksonville State will be a serious contender for the first time in since it reached the national title game in 2015. 6 – Towson (opener: Aug. 31 at The Citadel) Earlier this summer about his offense, 10th-year Towson coach Rob Ambrose said, “I’m just trying not to screw it up. We’ve got too many good players.” Quarterback Tom Flacco, running back Shane Simspon, tight end Chris Clark and wide receivers Shane Leatherbury and Jabari Allen are all back after the Tigers topped the Colonial Athletic Association in almost every offensive statistical category last year. 7 – Eastern Washington (opener: Aug. 31 at Washington)

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere looks to throw during the Eagles' loss to North Dakota State in the 2018 FCS National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas. (Associated Press)

Finishing as the national runner-up doesn’t always bode well for the next season. James Madison didn’t get past the second round of the postseason last year after finishing second the year before. Youngstown State didn’t even make the playoffs in 2017 after losing to JMU in title game in 2016. But Eastern Washington could be the team to change that led by quarterback Eric Barriere, who combined for 32 touchdowns last season. 8 – Maine (opener: Aug. 30 vs. Sacred Heart) Six straight wins last November and December helped Maine get all the way to the FCS semifinals, and this season the Black Bears are eager to prove their run wasn’t a fluke. It helps that the nucleus – quarterback Chris Ferguson, wide receiver Earnest Edwards, linebacker Deshawn Stevens and cornerback Manny Patterson – of the roster is still intact. 9 – Weber State (opener: Aug. 31 at San Diego State) Sixth-year coach Jay Hill has turned Weber State into a consistent program while leading the Wildcats to three straight playoff appearances. They’ll likely make it four in row this year led by running back Josh Davis, who had a record-setting freshman season gaining 1,779 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns en route to winning the Jerry Rice Award last year. 10 – Colgate (opener: Aug. 24 vs. Villanova) Colgate had one of the nation’s top defenses last year, but also developed a quarterback, Grant Breneman, who emerged into one of the best in the subdivision. Breneman led the Patriot League completing 61 percent of his throws in 2018 and will be a junior this season, ready to continue stabilizing the offense for coach Dan Hunt, who believes in taking care of the ball and controlling time of possession. 11 – Illinois State (opener: Aug. 31 at Northern Illinois) Last year was one of highs and lows for Illinois State with a victory at FBS Colorado State, but a season-crippling four straight losses from mid-October through mid-November to ruin any chances of a postseason berth. Still the Redbirds return players who produced 73.7 percent of their offensive yards and 63.7 of their total tackles last year, giving coach Brock Spack reason to believe his team can mature and avoid a long losing streak this season. 12 – Nichols State (opener: Aug. 31 at Kansas State) It all begins with quarterback Chase Fourcade, who enters his fourth year as the Colonels starter. Fourcade has only bettered himself from one season to the next in his career and if he does that again this year, he’ll improve off racking up 3,589 yards of total offense and 34 total touchdowns in 2018. 13 – New Hampshire (opener: Sept. 7 at Holy Cross)

New Hampshire safety Pop Lacey celebrates after an interception during the Wildcats' loss at Colorado last season. (Associated Press)

One of the best secondary units in the country headlined by safety Pop Lacey gives New Hampshire and coach Sean McDonnell every reason to believe it can get back to the postseason this year after missing the playoffs last season for the first time in 14 years. 14 – Wofford (opener: Aug. 31 at South Carolina State) Three straight trips to the FCS postseason has Wofford with momentum heading into 2019, especially with the Terriers returning nine starters on offense. 15 – Kennesaw State (opener: Aug. 31 vs. Point University) Regardless of what Kennesaw State does this year, it’ll be hard to put them in the top 10 at any point this fall because of the two NAIA schools – Point University and Reinhardt University – on the Owls’ schedule. But with eight starters back on defense, Kennesaw State is still the favorite in the Big South. 16 – Montana State (opener: Aug. 31 at Texas Tech) The Bobcats return 17 total starters including Troy Andersen, who was an All-Big Sky quarterback last year, but will likely play a different role this year serving as a linebacker – his natural position – while getting touches on offense at other positions. But that means Montana State has to use August to figure out who its quarterback is. 17 – Southeast Missouri State (opener: Aug. 29 vs. Southern Illinois) Southeast Missouri State’s defense is loaded with 10 starters back from last year as 2018 Buck Buchanan Award winner Zach Hall leads the group after registering 168 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in his junior season last fall. 18 – Stony Brook (opener: Aug. 29 vs. Bryant) Coach Chuck Priore has led Stony Brook to two straight playoff berths and with eight starters back on defense, the Seawolves should be able to remain competitive despite having to replace a quarterback, two running backs and a pair of wide receivers on offense. 19 – Furman (opener: Aug. 31 vs. Charleston Southern)

Furman quarterback Darren Grainger looks to throw on the move during the Paladins' loss at Clemson last season. (Associated Press)

The Paladins are anchored by an offensive line that returns all of its starters from last season and that should only bode well in their pursuit of challenging for a SoCon title and reaching the FCS playoffs for the second time in three years. 20 – Elon (opener: Aug. 31 at North Carolina A&T) Losing Curt Cignetti to fellow CAA member JMU hurts Elon, but quarterback Davis Cheek returns from injury, which will help the Phoenix in trying to build off of what Cignetti established there. His former assistant, Tony Trisciani, takes over as Elon head coach. 21 – Northern Iowa (opener: Aug. 31 at Iowa State) Coach Mark Farley’s bunch has reached the postseason four times in the last five years, but hasn’t gotten further than the FCS quarterfinals in any of those trips to the playoffs. This year, he’ll have to replace a starting quarterback and running back effectively while trying to do so. 22 – Montana (opener: Aug. 31 at South Dakota) A season-ending loss to rival Montana State kept Montana out of the postseason last year, but the Grizzlies, entering the second year of coach Bobby Hauck’s second stint at the school, are in position to improve. They bring back quarterback Dalton Sneed and linebacker Dante Olson among others. 23 – Indiana State (opener: Aug. 31 at Kansas) The Sycamores took a massive jump in 2018 by finishing 7-4 after not winning any games the year before. A logical next step in the transformation of the program would be to reach the FCS playoffs. 24 – Delaware (opener: Aug. 29 vs. Delaware State) For the first time in his three seasons at Delaware, Blue Hens coach Danny Rocco knows who his starting quarterback – Pat Kehoe – is entering the season. 25 – Sam Houston State (opener: Aug. 31 at New Mexico)

Sam Houston State wide receiver Nathan Stewart runs after a catch in a 2017 game against Incarnate Word. (Associated Press)