HARRISONBURG – Call it working ahead.

Even though James Madison doesn’t have a committed prospect for the 2020 class yet, the Dukes already have a top target for 2021.

“My high school coach said they didn’t want to pass me up,” Lake Braddock (Burke) quarterback Billy Edwards said, “and that they wanted to get on me when I was young, so that was a good thing to hear and I’m glad they did because I’m definitely interested in James Madison.”

Edwards said the Dukes offered him a scholarship last week on the heels of a visit JMU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery took to Lake Braddock.

Montgomery was there to see tight end Matthew Hibner, a 2020 prospect, run routes and catch passes, but also noticed how Edwards threw the ball, according to the 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback.

Edwards was an All-Patriot District and All-Region 6C first-team choice as a sophomore this past fall while throwing for 2,456 yards and 29 touchdowns compared to only seven interceptions.

“I slung it pretty well,” Edwards said. “And [JMU] had known me a little bit, but it wasn’t like they were coming to see me, so I was glad I was able to take advantage of the opportunity given.”

The Dukes haven’t landed a signal-caller since the 2017 recruiting class when former coach Mike Houston signed Gage Moloney out of Northwestern High School (Rock Hill, S.C.).

Earlier this month during a conversation about recruiting for the 2020 class, first-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said quarterback is a position of need for his program. Cignetti and Edwards haven’t met yet, Edwards said, but JMU initially became involved when Edwards’ lead recruiter, Dukes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, visited Lake Braddock not long after Cignetti took over in Harrisonburg this past winter.