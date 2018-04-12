HARRISONBURG — The question was simple enough and Mike Houston provided an answer without hesitation.

‘Has any player done enough this spring to win a job?’

“Ron’Dell Carter has had an incredible spring,” Houston, the third-year James Madison football coach, said Tuesday after the team’s practice. “I mean he is, holy cow, I think he has come into his own with what I thought his potential was.”

Houston brought Carter to JMU last summer after the defensive lineman opted to transfer from Rutgers and join his brother, outside linebacker and special teamer Robert Carter Jr., with the Dukes.

This spring, Ron’Dell Carter has mostly played defensive end, his preferred position, after seeing action both inside and outside on the front this past fall when he tallied 28 tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

Houston said in January once the team returned from its 2017 FCS title game loss to North Dakota State, he challenged Carter to elevate his play.

“He can play either [tackle or end], but it’s at defensive end right now,” Houston said. “He’s a force, and we’re playing pretty good up front on offense I feel like because I’ve been really pleased with [offensive linemen] Liam Fornadel and Zaire Bethea. I think [center] Mac Patrick has had a real solid spring, so we have guys playing at a real high level, but Ron’Dell is a load now. He’s hard to handle.”

During team periods or scrimmages, Carter can be found making tackles or disrupting the offense by reaching the backfield frequently.

Earlier this spring, Carter said he wanted to use the 15 practices to better himself against the running game and refine his technique before working to perfect his pass rush.

Houston said he sees a completely different player from the one that arrived last May. Carter will enter this summer as one of the team’s projected starters at end.

“He’s developed his body,” Houston said. “He’s probably 15 pounds heavier and much more solid. And then I think that [defensive line coach Jeff] Hanson has done a great job with him fundamentally.

“When we got him he was a good athlete, played hard, maybe wasn’t as fundamental, but you look now and he’s a fundamental and an extremely physical player that plays every single play.”