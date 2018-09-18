HARRISONBURG — The toughest non-conference game against FCS competition for any Colonial Athletic Association squad this season will be played Saturday when Delaware travels to No. 1 North Dakota State.

Kickoff at the Fargodome is set for 2 p.m.

It’s the first contest as part of a home-and-home series between the two programs.

“It really is an extraordinary atmosphere,” Delaware coach Danny Rocco said Monday during the CAA coaches teleconference about North Dakota State’s home venue. Rocco most recently coached there as headman at Richmond when the Spiders fell to the Bison in the 2015 FCS national semifinals.

“My student athletes are really excited to have this opportunity,” Rocco said, “to play against the defending national champions and to be able to go in that environment.”

The last time a CAA team played in the Fargodome, James Madison upset North Dakota State in the 2016 semifinals en route to winning the national title.

Rocco said for the Blue Hens (2-1) to upend the Bison (2-0) that his team would have to play a nearly flawless game.

This past Saturday, Delaware didn’t turn the ball over in its 27-10 win over Cornell as first-year starting quarterback Pat Kehoe threw a touchdown and rushed for another.

“You got to make yourselves hard to beat,” Rocco said. “Field position for them is momentum and energy and you have to be able to be on top of field position. Then penalties, protecting the ball and negative plays those are kind of things that generate so much momentum for them in that environment.

“So you’ve got to play a complete game, and a complimentary game.”

NDSU makes the return trip to Delaware on Sept. 14, 2019.