HARRISONBURG — Landan Word hopes his season of lurking behind and learning from James Madison’s departed veterans pays off this fall.

The University of Virginia transfer linebacker appeared in 14 games, started one and racked up 31 tackles, a sack and forced fumble in his first season at JMU in 2017. But Tuesday after the Dukes’ first spring practice, the junior said he needed the entire season to understand exactly what his responsibilities are within the defense.

“I’m way more comfortable now,” Word said. “After a year under my belt, I’ve got the defense down, I know the players’ tendencies and the whole communication aspect, too. I feel way more comfortable out on the field with the guys, calling the defense and making sure everyone knows what to do.

“I was hesitant when I first got here to do that because I didn’t know anyone and it was a new defense coming from a different school, but after that year learning from the older guys, I feel like I’m comfortable. I’m ready to go.”

JMU will graduate last season’s starters at the position, Kyre Hawkins and Brandon Hereford. Hawkins tallied a team-best 111 tackles to go with 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks and Hereford registered 65 tackles, four sacks and an interception.

With those two moved on, third-year coach Mike Houston and his staff need reliable voices to emerge in the middle of the Dukes’ 4-2-5 unit.

Junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway took reps alongside Word on Tuesday. Holloway started nine games in 2016 and then the opener at East Carolina this past fall before missing the rest of the season with a foot injury.

“[Leaders] start to show up when everyone looks up and goes ‘Well, the rest of them are gone, so I guess it’s me,’” Houston said. “Dimitri will be right there with [Word], so you’ll have a lot of experience sitting right there next to him, but Landan is ready for it.

“He’s a smart player and he’s ready for it, so I’m excited to see how he develops during the spring.”

Word said he spent much of his sophomore season asking Hawkins, Hereford and Holloway all the questions that they could answer about the defense. They were helpful, which is why Word said he’s ready to take the next step in his college career.

“I’m calling that defense now and just honestly, watching those older guys last year, it was amazing,” he said. “I got to learn from them while I was playing the game, so it wasn’t like I was just sitting around learning the whole time. I was actually getting reps.

“But I want these guys and this team to know that as a starting linebacker it’s like the quarterback of the defense, as you hear all the time. I want to be able to step up into that role and have the guys trust me on the field calling the defense.

“Making the left or right calls, making calls for this or that and making sure that guys know when I’m out on the field, it’s going to get done.”

These 15 practices are Word’s first go-around in spring football ever.

He got to Virginia the summer before his freshman year and sat out last spring as he searched through his options of where to transfer.

Word said he’s getting to know new JMU linebackers coach Warren Belin, who shares the same ideas about the position as the player.

“It’s a new coaching style that I’m not used to yet ... we’re feeling each other out. But I’m learning a lot from him already,” Word said. “He told us as the linebackers of the defense that we’re the leaders.

“That’s how it is and that’s how it’s always been, so his expectations for us are through the roof and that’s how it should be.”

Houston said he thinks Word will be a key part of the Dukes in 2018.

“Absolutely,” Houston said. “Landan Word is capable of great things.

“I have an extremely high opinion of him as a person and I have an extremely high opinion of him as an athlete. He is going to be one of the leaders of our team and a very good football player for us.”