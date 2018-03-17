HARRISONBURG — Sean O’Regan said it in a joking manner, but like all good jokes, there was an element of truth behind it.

When the second-year James Madison women’s basketball coach was asked about his change to a zone defense midway through the first quarter against East Tennessee State on Thursday, O’Regan said the Dukes’ success had more to do with freshman Tori Harris than the scheme itself. Although it might have been a light-hearted comment in the moment, Harris did steal the show in the first half on the defensive end.

The first-year wing from Dix Hills, N.Y., has been used more for her shooting ability this season than her defense. But with JMU electing to play zone for most of the game, Harris was buzzing all around the perimeter in a season-high 17 minutes of action, 13 of which came in the first half.

“I make the joke about Tori because that was when the tide turned, but she was fantastic,” O’Regan said. “She plays 17 minutes, she gets four rebounds. … I was impressed with her and I’ve been impressed with her. This kid has worked every practice, every individual workout since the beginning of the year, has gone through games where she doesn’t play and I think now is the time of year to give her more of a chance.”

The WNIT has proved to be the launching point for many Dukes, especially during their freshman years. O’Regan highlighted 2015 graduate Toia Giggetts stepping up in the overtime against Wake Forest in 2012 and 2016 alum Angela Mickens against North Carolina State the following year.

Even last year, the WNIT run was vital in building confidence within current sophomores Lexie Barrier and Kamiah Smalls that carried over into this season.

“This is where you can build confidence because I think you’re a little bit more free in letting it fly and you’re just playing your game and doing your thing,” O’Regan said Tuesday. “I think for our sophomore group especially, and even for [our juniors], too, I think it can be important and I hope to see something out of the freshmen, too.

“Now, you’ve got to win and that’s my first and most important thing, but in postseason, I’ve seen growth and development happen, and it’s important going into the offseason and hopefully you’re building some momentum and building some good memories, too.”

O’Regan said Tuesday he planned to give the freshmen — Harris and forward Breyenne Bellerand — some extended minutes in the WNIT. Thursday was Harris’ 20th appearance of the season, but 11 of them lasted four minutes or fewer. Bellerand missed time earlier this season with a concussion and has only played in 11 games in a very minimal role.

In reference to Harris’ play Thursday, O’Regan said he is hoping her increased playing time will help the freshman settle into being a college basketball player and not have as many butterflies on the court.

“With a player that hasn’t played much all year, the biggest thing is just getting her feet wet in the flow of the game and getting comfortable,” O’Regan said. “I think she’s still a little nervous and [junior Logan Reynolds] and Kamiah and Lexie aren’t nervous. That’s my hope is to get her through that and see those little glimmers of light and once you see those things, in the offseason I know just what I want to do with her.

“I think she has incredible ability to shoot and that’s always been her positive, but she’s got to play the all-around part of the game.”

The Dukes host Radford in the second round today at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s first-round WNIT battle that the Dukes won 80-59. The difference maker in that game was Savannah Felgemacher, who had not played a major role all season before coming in to score 11 points and grab 14 rebounds in the victory. Felgemacher transferred over the summer to Radford, but is sitting out this season due to NCAA transfer rules.