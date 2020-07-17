DukesofJMU - With No Fall Season, JMU Commits Ponder What's Next

Zach Horton shouldn’t have to choose between the two, but even he knows he’ll have to.

The Virginia High School League’s Wednesday announcement of its potential plans for a return to competition – none of which include playing football this fall – put the Northside (Roanoke) tight end, a James Madison commit, in a quandary.

He said he previously planned to enroll in January at JMU to participate in 2021 spring drills with the Dukes. But because two of the three possible models the VHSL will vote on later this month involve pushing its football season to the spring, Horton is rethinking his initial idea of beginning college sooner than most freshmen do.

No prep sports have been played in Virginia since March due to the pandemic.

“That was the original plan,” Horton, who committed to JMU in May, told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday, “but I personally want to play my senior season. If I enroll early I won’t be able to play my senior season if it does start later and I’d rather play my senior season than enroll early. I hope the JMU coaches will understand that and I haven’t really talked to them about it yet, but I talked to my parents already about it.”

Of the VHSL options, Model 2 simply swaps the fall sports and spring sports seasons, moving the football calendar to the months of March, April and May. Model 3 runs a condensed football season from Feb. 14 through May 1. Model 1 keeps the high school sports year as is, but doesn’t permit football to be played in the fall since it’s considered a high-risk activity.

“As long as I get to play a senior season and then get to JMU, that’d be nice,” Horton said. “It could be in February. I don’t really care about the cold. That doesn’t bother me and I’d think most athletes would want to play in the cold, so it’s not so hot. But I’d be fine with that if that happens.

“So even if it’s in February I’d want to play my senior season, but I’d say if there’s not a senior season at all then I’d go ahead and enroll early.”

Horton, a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, was an All-Blue Ridge District first-team selection on offense and defense last season and earned Co-Blue Ridge District Defensive Player of the Year honors for his 28 tackles for loss and 15 sacks as a junior.

He is one of five JMU pledges to call the Commonwealth home and play high school football in the state. Battlefield (Haymarket) linebacker Matt Binkowski, Stone Bridge (Ashburn) linebacker Skylar Martin, Prince George (Prince George) offensive lineman Jaelin Montgomery and Warwick (Newport News) safety Messiah Russell are the others.

Binkowski faces the same predicament Horton does.

On Thursday, Binkowski said he still intends to arrive in Harrisonburg for the spring semester and practice with the Dukes come March even it means missing out on a senior season in the spring. Before the coronavirus, the most an early enrollee might have had to give up was a night at the prom or other traditional end-of-year happenings.

“I still have to talk it over with my parents,” Binkowski said. “But that’s the first thing on my mind right now, getting to JMU.”