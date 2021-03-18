DukesofJMU - With More Postponements, CAA Slate Could Shift

Another postponement in the Colonial Athletic Association has opened the door for games not currently on the schedule to be added to it.

On Wednesday, the conference announced this Saturday’s game between No. 12 Delaware and No. 20 New Hampshire was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats’ program. A day earlier, No. 1 James Madison had to scrap its meeting for this Saturday with No. 23 Richmond because of a virus outbreak within the Dukes' team.

With JMU and New Hampshire sidelined this weekend, one way for Delaware and Richmond to remain in action would be to play each other. And according to CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio, the league would allow teams in different divisions to schedule a matchup and have it matter in the standings.

Delaware is in the CAA North along with New Hampshire, Albany, Maine, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. Richmond is in the CAA South with JMU, Elon and William & Mary.

“It is permissible as long as there’s not a flight involved,” D’Antonio said, “and [adding a game] would have to be agreed on between the two institutions with the assistance of the conference office. And we have also said that any game played between two conference opponents count for your win-loss record within your division.”

He said the decision to add a game must be made at least 72 hours in advance of kickoff, though.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Delaware and Richmond hadn’t yet agreed to play.

“You have to allow for appropriate preparation for travel,” D’Antonio said about whether or not an impromptu tilt between the Blue Hens and Spiders could happen, “so it’s just so tough to say because there are so many moving factors with whether or not teams are wanting to go play additional games or make up games. But at the present time, it’s not on the books.”

Even if the Blue Hens and Spiders don’t meet up, as the season moves along teams that have games to make up could look at opponents in the other division to schedule with. Teams must play three games in CAA action to be eligible for the conference’s automatic qualifier into the FCS postseason. Schools must play four games total to be eligible for the FCS postseason.

On Tuesday, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said the Dukes could seek to schedule with a CAA North Division team if either William & Mary or Richmond wouldn’t want to make up previously missed games on the final Saturday of the regular season (April 17). The North Division team with a bye that week is Albany.