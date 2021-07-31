Wise-JMU Pipeline Continues, Thanks To Thomas

He’s the next edge rusher in line to take the path from Wise High School (Upper Marlboro, Md.) to James Madison.

On Friday, defensive end Amar Thomas announced his commitment to the Dukes, joining their 2022 recruiting class.

“When I went there, I was feeling very welcomed to be there,” Thomas said Saturday about a June visit he took to JMU and one of the reasons why he felt like the Dukes were the best fit for him. He also said he wants compete for championships and spend his college career in an exciting college town.

Thomas’ lead recruiters, he said, are JMU defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Corey Hetherman as well as safeties coach Marcus Hall-Oliver. In his first season on staff at JMU, Hetherman coached standout defensive end John Daka, a former Wise star, and Daka led the FCS in sacks that fall. Isaac Ukwu, another Wise alum, has been a D-End in the Dukes’ program for four seasons and is expected to play a big role this fall.

“The Wise coaches, they don’t allow you to give up,” Thomas said. “They push you to the point when it’s tough and hard, but at the same time, it’s also getting you ready for the next level and that’s what I feel like I can add to the JMU family and continue the tradition of the people who went to JMU before me.”

Thomas said he hasn’t met Daka or Ukwu yet, but knows of them and expects to meet them soon.

He was able to get coached up by Hetherman already, though, during that trip to Harrisonburg for a one-day prospect camp in which Thomas performed so well he earned a scholarship offer from the Dukes because of his effort.

“That was my chance to get to know Coach Hetherman a little more and see how he coaches,” Thomas said. “And it was great. He’s very hands-on, physical and he moves at a fast pace and that’s what I love to do.”

For Thomas, the event was also an opportunity to prove he has the potential to play for the Dukes after not having a junior season at Wise. The Pumas, who won the 2019 Maryland High School Class 4A championship, didn’t play at all last school year because of coronavirus. That left Thomas, he said, to work with a trainer since March of 2020 in order to stay ready for his upcoming senior year and any college camps he wanted to attend.