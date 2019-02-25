HARRISONBURG — The biggest play of James Madison's season to date wasn't a perfectly executed masterpiece, nor trickery drawn up in the huddle. It was just an example of a young team figuring out some finer points of the game.

“It was actually a play for somebody else,” Dukes coach Louis Rowe said in a post-game radio interview Saturday night.

JMU got the ball with 3.8 seconds left in regulation, trailing by three at Hofstra, the first-place team in the Colonial Athletic Association. Sophomore Matt Lewis had the hot hand on the way to a career-high 40 points, but was a potential decoy as he advanced the ball up the floor with senior Stuckey Mosley trailing the play while looking to spot up near the top of the key.

But Lewis made two crucial recognitions. One, the sideline was opening up and if he beat his man off the dribble he could get an open look from the right wing. And two, nearly four seconds was more than enough time to get a shot in his range, rather than a desperation heave.

“One of the assistant coaches, Coach [Rob] Summers, he told me to catch it on the run, first off," Lewis said. "That gave me some momentum, but I kept my eye on the clock and knew I had three or four dribbles to get a shot up. I listened to the coaches and thankfully I made the shot.”

Lewis drained the 3-pointer to send it to overtime and the Dukes went on to win 104-99. JMU improved to 13-16 and 6-10 in the CAA. Suddenly, entering the final week of the regular season, a finish in the top half of the conference, and perhaps even a .500 overall record, are possible.

The talent on the JMU roster has been apparent, but outside of Mosley, the Dukes have mostly relied on freshmen and sophomores in key roles.

So perhaps it's no coincidence the Dukes have shown flashes of brilliance along with longer periods of inadequacy.

JMU's best wins — against Radford and College of Charleston, along with Saturday's victory at Hofstra — stack up with anyone in the CAA. But the Dukes have also lost five conference games in which they've led by at least eight points.

In mid-January, the Dukes were in last place and Rowe was publicly alluding to thoughts his job might be in jeopardy.

But Madison has won four of its last six, including two on the road, where the Dukes had struggled all season. Hofstra and Drexel still came back from significant deficits, but JMU figured out ways to win.

“This team is capable of a lot,” Rowe said. “We're young, but we are at the point of the season now where guys need to step up. They kept fighting, and that's what I wanted. To step up and pull out a game like this. Instead of being close, go win a game.”

If the Dukes go win two more to close out the regular season they could potentially change the course of the program going forward.