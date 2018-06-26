HARRISONBURG — It was one detrimental loss after the other for Villanova last season.

And not just in the standings.

Defensive back Rob Rolle, quarterback Zach Bednarczyk, tight end Ryan Bell and running back Matt Gudzak were just a few of the Wildcats to suffer season-ending injuries that coach Mark Ferrante said ultimately derailed the campaign.

In Ferrante’s first season after taking over for longtime headman Andy Talley, Villanova finished 5-6 for its first losing season since 2011.

“Everyone is back [on offense],” Ferrante said. “But it is pretty much the same unit that we had high expectations for last season. But when you lose the number of wide outs, the quarterback, two top running backs and tight end, all of a sudden you put up 38 points in your opening game against Lehigh and then later in the year, you’re struggling to score 14.

“So we’re hoping the offense can continue to come together and fight for more consistency. That’s what we lacked when we lost those key components.”

Bednarczyk hurt his knee in Villanova’s Sept. 30 win over Towson, and with the left-handed signal-caller sidelined, the Wildcats averaged only 14.5 points per game the rest of the year.

During its trip to Harrisonburg, Villanova was forced to use two freshmen at the position — Jack Scheletich and Kyle McCloskey — in its 30-8 loss at James Madison when the Dukes recorded six sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

This season, JMU travels to Philadelphia on Oct. 13 for a 1 p.m. showdown with a Villanova team that Ferrante hopes can stay much healthier than it was the last time the two conference foes met — and throughout the year — in order to get back to the postseason. Villanova has earned playoff berths six times over the last 10 years.

He said Bednarczyk, Rolle (ACL) and the rest of his players coming off of injuries are trending to be ready for the Wildcats’ season opener at Temple. Rolle, the Colonial Athletic Association’s 2017 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, was granted a medical redshirt in order to play this year.

“They were both elected captains,” Ferrante said of the two seniors, Bednarczyk and Rolle. “Rob is coming along great and he was one of the guys in the spring that really didn’t do a ton of team activity, but his work was mostly on the individual side. Zach was cleared for spring, so Zach pretty much got a whole spring under his belt.

“But Zach and Rob are definitely on track to come in here full speed, 100 percent ready to go.”

Bednarczyk gives Villanova stability on offense. Before his injury he threw 1,068 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed for two scores.

Gudzak, fellow senior Aaron Forbes and sophomore Justin Covington provide depth at running back. The only starters Villanova graduated from its 2017 offense were slot receiver Taurus Phillips and center Matt Donoghue.

On defense, Rolle’s return times up well considering the Wildcats graduated linebacker Ed Shockley and cornerbacks Malik Reaves and Trey Johnson, who all earned undrafted free agent deals or invites to NFL rookie minicamps this spring.

Rolle will play safety. Alongside Rolle, Villanova brings back sophomore cornerback Jaquan Amos, sophomore defensive lineman Malik Fisher, as well as senior linebacker Jeff Steeb and junior linebacker Keeling Hunter.

Steeb racked up 91 tackles and a team-best eight tackles for loss in 2017, and Hunter had a Villanova-high four interceptions.

“Our defense only gave up 16 points per game last year,” Ferrante said. “And when you have a defense averaging 16 points a game, you’d like to think you have a chance to win a couple more games than we were able to.”

With the injury-plagued 2017 season behind Ferrante and the Wildcats, he said the program is optimistic about this season.

“We were forced to play a lot of freshmen last year,” he said. “But it showed in the spring that with the opportunities they were able to get in the fall, they were further along than if the guy that comes in and redshirts in the fall.

“In hindsight, I think it’ll help us moving forward, but at the time it was difficult dealing with all those injuries. We have a lot of guys back that have quality reps in season because of all those injuries.”