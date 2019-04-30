Evaluating The NFL Prospects On JMU's Roster

James Madison cornerback Rashad Robinson watches a drill during a training camp practice last August at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg. (DN-R File Photo)

HARRSIONBURG — It’s possible the selection of Jimmy Moreland was just the start. When the Washington Redskins snagged Moreland in the seventh round of this past weekend’s NFL Draft, they ended a drought of five consecutive drafts without a product from James Madison picked. “It’s been a long trip for me and my guys at JMU,” Moreland said. “I wish a couple of ‘em could’ve got drafted with me this year or the years before, but I got lucky I got picked [Saturday] in the seventh round and now I’m living the dream for them.” Before the cornerback Moreland was chosen 227th overall on Saturday, the last JMU alum picked in the draft was offensive lineman Earl Watford, a fourth-round choice of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. But with the crop of prospects the Dukes have on their current roster, odds are there won’t be another five-year stretch without a player from Madison chosen in the near future. The next pick could come as soon as next year. Though only 13 prospects from all of FCS were drafted this year, what works in JMU’s favor is that the Dukes now have 10 former players (Moreland, Watford, Andrew Ankrah, Daniel Brown, Rashard Davis, Raven Greene, Ishmael Hyman, Dean Marlowe, Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells) on NFL rosters — all but Moreland and Watford signed via undrafted free agency. The last time former Dukes were selected in back-to-back drafts was when the Cincinnati Bengals grabbed Curtis Keaton in 2000 after the Carolina Panthers took Tony Booth in 1999. Here’s a look at JMU’s NFL prospects for the coming years:

Class Of 2020

Rashad Robinson, cornerback: Last year at this time, Robinson was viewed as a prospect more worthy of drafting than Moreland. But that was before Robinson suffered a 2018 season-ended injury in training camp last August and before Moreland put together a consensus All-American campaign. Still, the Hermitage High School product enters his fifth and final year at Madison with NFL scouts watching. He compiled 103 tackles, 10 interceptions and 25 pass breakups in his first three college seasons, and at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, has the size to play the position at the next level. DraftScout.com lists Robinson as the 49th best cornerback in the class while WalterFootball.com has him as the 13th best cornerback in the class. For reference, Moreland was the 30th cornerback taken this past weekend.

James Madison defensive end John Daka tackles North Carolina State running back Reggie Gallaspy during the Wolfpack's win over the Dukes last September. (Associated Press)

John Daka, defensive end: Daka’s 10-sack junior season catapulted him from college backup to potential pro. DraftScout.com rates Daka as the 54th best defensive end in the class and he can improve his stock by repeating or bettering what he did on the field last year. Daka’s 17 tackles for loss were also a JMU high for 2018. The 6-foot-3, 222-pounder’s top attribute is his speed, which is almost impossible for opposing offensive tackles to keep up with. Landan Word, linebacker: When Word returned to the field after missing the first six games of last year with a collarbone injury, he was productive. He racked up 56 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in only seven contests to prove his value. DraftScout.com lists Word as the 47th best outside linebacker prospect in his class even though he plays inside for the Dukes. A full season on the field would help Word increase his stock. Ron’Dell Carter, defensive end: The intangibles alone will have NFL scouts wanting to put Carter on their roster. A team captain at JMU as a junior, Carter enters his senior year in control of the team’s locker room and defense. Additionally, he’s versatile, lining up at both defensive end and defensive tackle depending on where the Dukes needed him to play during his first two seasons at JMU after transferring from Rutgers. He was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice for his 58 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last year. Dimitri Holloway, linebacker: A franchise in search of a dependable tackler should look at Holloway, who had 127 total stops last year and tied for the Colonial Athletic Association lead in tackles. Holloway is at his best while playing downhill and chasing opposing running backs, and at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, his size is plenty big enough to fill the same role in the NFL. Riley Stapleton, wide receiver: Stapleton had a breakout postseason as a sophomore and was a second-team All-CAA choice as a junior last year while hauling in 62 catches for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. So his play isn’t in question, but with a punishment from JMU coming after he pleaded no contest to a false imprisonment charge in a Pennsylvania court earlier this month, the Indiana, Pa., native will certainly have to answer to scouts in the pre-draft process about the 2017 incident.

Class Of 2021

James Madison safety D'Angelo Amos returns a fumble recovery during the Dukes' win over William & Mary last season. (DN-R File Photo)