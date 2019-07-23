From New Coaches To Rebuilds, There's Plenty To Go Around

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti looks at his practice schedule during a spring workout this past March at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg. (Daniel Lin/DN-R)

HARRISONBURG — Last week the ACC, Big Ten, SEC and most leagues in the FBS had their chances. Today, the Colonial Athletic Association unofficially kicks off its 2019 campaign with its annual media day at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. First-year James Madison coach Curt Cignetti, senior center Mac Patrick and senior cornerback Rashad Robinson will represent the Dukes at the event. Robinson is attending for the second straight year and Cignetti is going for the first time as JMU coach after taking part as Elon headman the past two years. Here’s what to watch for as the day unfolds:

How Will New Coaches Fare?

Cignetti is one of four new coaches in the conference along with Maine’s Nick Charlton, William & Mary’s Mike London and Elon’s Tony Trisciani. And all four face different levels of expectations. For Cignetti and Charlton, the standard is higher in their new roles. JMU won the national title in 2016, returned to the championship game in 2017 and have appeared in the past five postseasons while winning two outright league titles in that span. The Dukes should be one of the league’s favorites again as most preseason prognosticators give them a great shot to return to Frisco, Texas. During Cignetti’s time Elon, the Phoenix were tabbed to finisher no better than fifth in the CAA. At Maine, Charlton, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to coach, takes over for former coach Joe Harasymiak, who took a job as an assistant at Minnesota this past offseason. The Black Bears reached the FCS national semifinals last year and have key players such as quarterback Chris Ferguson and defensive back Manny Patterson returning for this year. Then for Trisciani, the question to answer is whether or not he can figure out how to keep the program trending properly on the heels of Cignetti’s departure? And for the Tribe, can London accelerate what looks like an awfully daunting rebuild?

Tigers Poised To Score Plenty

In the mix with JMU and Maine as teams with a shot not only to capture a league title and also contend for a deep postseason run is Towson. The Tigers return most — quarterback Tom Flacco, running back Shane Simpson, wide receiver Shane Leatherbury, wide receiver Jabari Allen and tight end Chris Clark — from an offense that led the CAA in most statistical categories last year. “I’m just trying not to screw it up,” Towson coach Rob Ambrose joked earlier this summer. A prolific offense should keep Towson relevant throughout the 2019 campaign.

UNH Positioned To Bounce Back

As last season transpired, one of the storylines tracked from start to finish was the end of New Hampshire’s 14-year run of consecutive playoff appearances. The Wildcats finished 4-7, dealt with injuries and didn’t play well until they returned close to full strength at the end of the year when they won three of their final four contests. With the majority of its defensive personnel in place, wide receiver Malik Love fully healthy and reliable running back Carlos Washington to aid whoever wins the quarterback job, coach Sean McDonnell has UNH positioned to be competitive again.

Where Does CAA Football Fit In Next Round Of Realignment?

Away from the field, the first domino in the next round of realignment has already fallen. When Connecticut announced its plan to leave the AAC and join the Big East for reasons outside of football, the Huskies’ football team was handed an uncertain future. For as much chatter that’s taken place regarding JMU’s viability to move up to the FBS, there’s been not much about what it would mean if UConn tried to move down to the FCS. Though Huskies brass has said they wouldn’t want to drop down to FCS, the CAA would at least reach out to UConn, right?

Are CAA Schools Prepared For FloSports Requirements?