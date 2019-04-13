Dukes Set For Annual Spring Game

James Madison wide receiver Reggie Brown takes off the line of scrimmage during Dukes practice on Thursday in Harrisonburg. Greg Madia/DN-R

HARRISONBURG — The last of the initial practices under new James Madison coach Curt Cignetti will give the diehard Dukes fans a glimpse of what’s to come this fall. JMU’s annual spring football game kicks off at 1 p.m. today at Bridgeforth Stadium. Here’s what to watch for this afternoon as Madison puts the pads on for the last time until August training camp:

Format

Cignetti is pitting the offense against the defense for a game consisting of two 15-minute quarters. “We’ll play a half of football,” Cignetti said. “We’re going to play a regulation half and call it a day. “We’re thin in some positions, but I think that’ll give us enough plays to get done what we want to get done.” JMU’s offense will wear purple jerseys and the Dukes’ defense will dress in whites. Quarterbacks, of course, will be in the protective red jerseys and won’t be able to be hit.

New Systems

With a first-year coaching staff in place, JMU has spent the spring installing new offense, defense and special teams. On offense, Cignetti has said he believes in balance, but also wants the Dukes to lead the FCS in rushing. New offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery has implemented a system incorporating both pro-style and spread elements. “This is a nice mix of both,” quarterback Ben DiNucci said. “We started out majority shotgun and now we’re mixing some different stuff in there.” The Dukes’ defense looks similar to what it was in recent seasons as defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has kept a four-man front in place. Some of the responsibilities from position to position within the defense are changing and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said Hetherman is extremely aggressive by bringing blitzes from the second and third levels. There’s also a speed package for third-and-longs, but from section 409 at Bridgeforth Stadium, the unit will appear very similar to what it’s been the last few years under former defensive coordinator Bob Trott.

Situational Execution

Over its 13 previous practices, Cignetti carved out time to emphasize red-zone, goal-line and 2-minute situations. The spring game provides him the chance in a live setting to see what his players learned about those critical spots. “I try to get every situation in two to three times in the spring,” Cignetti said. “And we’ve been down in the red area a few times. “I didn’t think last year at Elon that we were particularly great in the red area and I didn’t think we were great in the last scrimmage here either. We had only one touchdown in four trips down.” Of the 69 trips into the red zone JMU had last season, it scored touchdowns only 37 times (53 percent).

Position Battles

James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci works a drill during a practice earlier this spring at Bridgeforth Stadium. Daniel Lin/DN-R

The competition at quarterback between DiNucci, Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney is well documented by now. Last year, the trio competed for the same job, which was eventually won by DiNucci in his first season with the program after transferring from Pittsburgh. DiNucci started all 13 games and was a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice, but considering his turnovers plagued the team at times this past season and a new staff was put in charge, the competition was reopened. “I wasn’t surprised,” Moloney said. “There’s competition every year. Even if you win a national championship, if you come out here in spring and play terrible, they’re not going to play you, so you have to produce in order to play every year. “You have to fight for your job.” Elsewhere on the field, a few important position battles have been overlooked. At tight end, four players — Dylan Stapleton, Clayton Cheatham, Drew Painter and Nick Carlton — all competed for snaps this spring. Cignetti has said he wants to use multiple tight ends on the field at the same time, but there can only be one starter and there’s going to be a pecking order. “I was just getting my mind right and building confidence,” Stapleton said of this past fall after he transferred from Division II Slippery Rock to JMU. “Coming up a level, you’re not sure you can do it, but this year I’m definitely confident in myself more.” The Dukes are also trying to find a cornerback to earn the starting job opposite of 2017 All-American Rashad Robinson, who has the No. 1 spot locked up. Taurus Carroll, Jamari Currence, Wesley McCormick and Charles Tutt all have a chance to earn the job, but McCormick and Currence took the biggest steps this spring since they practiced the most.

Walking Wounded

There will be some position battles that intensify in the fall just due to the inclusion of players who sat out the spring. This isn’t so much of what to watch for as it is to let you know what players won’t participate today. “Right now, we have 23 or 24 guys on the injured list,” Cignetti said. Some notables unlikely to suit up today are: Carter, Robinson, defensive tackle Mike Greene, safety Adam Smith, wide receiver Riley Stapleton as well as offensive linemen Zaire Bethea, Raymond Gillespie and Tyree Chavious.

