DukesofJMU - What To Watch As Dukes' Preseason Begins

The abnormalities take a backseat to the return. Sure, preseason practice stands to look drastically different for James Madison, but today the Dukes and coach Curt Cignetti are back with the intention to prepare for their spring campaign. No, they won’t hold long days of camp like they would in the sweltering heat of August ahead of a traditional season. There aren’t uncomfortably warm temperatures to do that anyway this time of year. Instead of players seeking ice-cold water to cool them down between position drills and the team period, they’ll be sure to wear layers of clothes and have handwarmers ready to keep their circulation through the winter wind that can whip through Bridgeforth Stadium. Coronavirus protocols are in place. Players and coaches in the Colonial Athletic Association are required to take three antigen tests or one PCR test for the virus per week during the season. JMU announced, in a statement Thursday, there are two active COVID-19 cases within its program, but, “With the help of proactive contact tracing, the cases are contained and the majority of the program will continue with normal operations.” So there will be variance, though, after a fall without competition those involved shouldn’t mind the hurdles as the eight-game season nears. Aside from the obvious change to the logistics of practice, here’s what to pay attention to until JMU kicks off the spring slate in its opener against Morehead State on Feb. 20:

Young Team's Growth

Since the Dukes last played, it’s been more than a year. Their most recent game was Jan. 11, 2020, and the roster has turned over. Ex-JMU stars from the squad that fell in the FCS title game to North Dakota State have graduated or transferred and gone onto the next steps in their careers. Former quarterback Ben DiNucci started once for the Dallas Cowboys and past safety/punt returner D’Angelo Amos played in the fall with the University of Virginia. In total, JMU is replacing seven starters on offense and eight starters on defense. The task of reloading began during the fall when the Dukes held drills as if it were a normal few weeks of regular spring practice. The group trained in the weight room ahead of and following those practices and for a few weeks leading into preseason with strength coach Derek Owings. Now, Cignetti and the team have to hope the players to earn first-time opportunities and cracks at winning a starting role in the fall have matured or can at least use the four weeks of preseason practice to be game-ready next month. Veterans reside on the offensive line – All-American senior right tackle Liam Fornadel, senior left tackle Ray Gillespie and senior left guard Truvell Wilson – as well as in the backfield with senior running backs Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton. But elsewhere on offense the Dukes are breaking in a new quarterback and an entire group of starting wide receivers. There are proven defenders who defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman can count on like senior defensive lineman Mike Greene and senior safety Wayne Davis, but they’ll have to a lead a largely new-look unit. Position competitions resume across the field except at the mentioned few solidified spots.

QB Battle Continues

The most prominent available gig is the No. 1 quarterback job, and odds are you’re familiar with the contenders by now. Senior Cole Johnson and junior Gage Moloney have competed since DiNucci’s graduation. Throughout the fall Cignetti said he had faith in both Johnson and Moloney, that Moloney started fall practices strong, but that Johnson narrowed the gap by the end of drills. Last week, Owings said each signal-caller was performing well during strength and conditioning workouts. Johnson started a game in the 2016 season for then injured started Bryan Schor. Johnson and Moloney have seen action off the bench since. Moloney was used as a running quarterback in the FCS championship game last January.

Transfers' Readiness

Even in the time between the end of fall practice and the start of preseason practice, JMU has added to its roster. Central Florida transfer defensive tackle Mason Cholewa and North Carolina transfer cornerback Greg Ross have joined the team this semester and are eligible for the spring season. They’re just two of seven FBS imports Cignetti and his staff have signed since last January. Wide receiver Scott Bracey (Duke), offensive lineman Stanley Hubbard (Connecticut), safety Jebril Murray (Navy), defensive lineman Abi N-Okonji (Minnesota) and tight end Noah Turner (North Carolina) all participated in the fall with the Dukes. Of the bunch to practice in October with the team, it’s a safe bet to assume Bracey is most likely to see significant action. He can fit in as an outside receiver on the left or right side of the line of scrimmage. JMU needs more transfers than Bracey to make contributions, though. Cholewa, a 6-foot-7 defensive tackle, played in 21 games for UCF and Ross, a 6-foot Maryland native, appeared in 24 games for UNC. In their respective past stops, they showed they can play in the FBS, so the challenge for them throughout their first preseason with JMU is to learn and absorb as much of Hetherman’s defense as they can in order for Cignetti and Hetherman to feel comfortable putting them on the field to make an immediate impact. Turner is likely to be one of three tight ends to play, along with returners senior Clayton Cheatham and junior Drew Painter.

Development Of D-Line