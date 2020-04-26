The way it went down wasn’t surprising, not at least to Ben DiNucci’s former head coach.

On Saturday the Dallas Cowboys made DiNucci, the James Madison quarterback, their seventh-round choice with pick No. 231 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This past fall, DiNucci earned Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year honors and led the Dukes to an FCS championship game appearance at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

“We had a pretty good idea,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.

Cignetti’s brother, Frank Cignetti, now the offensive coordinator at Boston College, was the quarterback coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2018 under Mike McCarthy – the now first-year coach of the Cowboys.

Both Frank Cignetti and McCarthy were graduate assistants at Pittsburgh in 1989, and coached together again on the same New Orleans Saints staff in 2000 and 2001 also.

“So about 10 minutes before the Cowboys chose [DiNucci], my brother called me and said ‘I think Mike’s going to take him. What do you think?’” Curt Cignetti said. “I said, ‘No doubt.’ I texted Ben and he said, ‘Yep. Watch, they’re going to take me.’”

Said DiNucci: “Just seeing my name pop up on that TV and having Mr. [Cowboys owner Jerry] Jones call me and tell me they were picking me, I haven’t cried like that in a while.”

DiNucci, McCarthy and the Cignettis all have strong ties in western Pennsylvania, too, where DiNucci was a standout at Pine-Richland High School (about 16 miles north of downtown Pittsburgh) prior to signing with the Panthers of Pitt and eventually transferring to JMU.

But DiNucci and McCarthy may never have met if it wasn’t for coincidence.

On Jan. 8, the same day the Dukes arrived in Frisco ahead of the FCS national title game, McCarthy was introduced as Cowboys coach at The Star in Frisco. JMU stayed at the Omni Hotel attached to The Star – Dallas’ practice facility.

“So the crazy thing about all of this,” DiNucci said, “is Coach McCarthy’s brother was my eighth grade middle school basketball coach at Pine-Richland. But I saw Coach McCarthy in the elevator in Frisco a few days before the game and no one else in the elevator on our team had any clue who he was.

“I walked right into the elevator and he was standing in the back right of it, and I made it a point to go stand by him. I introduced myself and just brought up that his brother was my basketball coach and I said, ‘Welcome to Dallas.’ He had heard of Pine-Richland and was asking me a few things.”