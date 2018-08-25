HARRISONBURG – If any James Madison player has a question about the Dukes defense, they turn to one teammate.

“Everyone knows, go to Grant,” sophomore safety D’Angelo Amos said.

Senior defensive back Grant Westbrook said he knows six different positions — strong safety, free safety, strong cornerback, boundary cornerback, nickel cornerback and outside linebacker — within JMU’s 4-2-5 defense.

Whether it’s easier to characterize the 5-foot-9, 182-pounder as the Swiss army knife or super-utility man of the squad, his versatility brings value. Westbrook can help younger players understand their roles while the coaching staff can use him wherever they think he fits best.

“You like having a guy that can play all those different positions with very limited reps,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “He knows the defense so well.”

Westbrook said he learned the two safety spots initially since safety is his natural position, but picked up the others out of necessity or when his coaches wanted to experiment with him in another role.

He took reps at four different positions during the team’s second preseason scrimmage last weekend and worked at cornerback throughout the spring since starters Rashad Robinson and Curtis Oliver sat out the 15 practices with lingering injuries.

A Heritage-Leesburg grad, Westbrook only has game experience at safety and on special teams to this point, but that could change this season.

“It’s hard to say if I’ll get on the field at every position because we have a lot of great players in so many places,” Westbrook said. “But come midseason, come playoffs or any part of the season, we’re going to have injuries, so having guys like myself gives the defense a lot of versatility and resiliency to injury.

“And we’re really able to put a good product out on the field every week regardless of what may have happened the week before.”

When JMU opens its 2018 campaign a week from today at N.C. State, Westbrook will be featured on multiple special teams and as a contributor for the defense.

“I’m ready to go in wherever they need me,” Westbrook said. “And I look forward to seeing where else they want to put me.

“I doubt I’ll get any D-Line or linebacker action because I’m not necessarily built that way, but I think I’ve practiced at every position that I can physically play.”

Westbrook said of the positions he knows, his favorite is safety and that the most challenging to play well at is strong cornerback.

Amos, who used the 19 training camp practices to earn a starting job at free safety, said Westbrook could step into any of the six positions he’s mastered to help JMU.

And in a backup role, that could come at anytime.

“Send Grant. He’s our guy,” Amos said. “Grant is the guy you want on any team.

“It’s always, ‘Look for number 28.’ He knows everything and he’s very into what we run as a defense. He’s probably the most knowledgeable guy on the team. He knows what the situation is. He knows what we’re running. He knows what everyone is supposed to be doing.”