DukesofJMU - Wells Can Relate To Stinnie's Story

The upperclassman’s words of wisdom are still valuable to the freshman, no matter how far removed they are from those labels.

Offensive linemen Josh Wells and Aaron Stinnie were James Madison teammates for only one season in 2013 when Wells was a senior and Stinnie was in his first year at the school. But the pair was reunited with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November of 2019 when Stinnie was claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

On Sunday, Stinnie, a third-year pro, will make the first start of his NFL career in Tampa Bay’s Divisional Playoff contest against the New Orleans Saints.

“I told him, ‘Just be confident and continue to do what you’ve always done,’” Wells, a sixth-year veteran of the NFL, said Friday about the advice he gave his fellow former member of the Dukes.

“And, ‘Don’t make it bigger than it is,’” Wells said. “To, ‘Keep it normal as possible, and at the end of day just have faith and do your best.’”

Wells said he sees some of himself in Stinnie.

It wasn’t until Week 10 of the 2017 campaign that Wells made the first start of his NFL career while with Jaguars. He’s started 11 times since, including once for Tampa Bay this season in a Week 15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Wells, similarly to Stinnie, was an undrafted free agent who said he has had to prove himself during each practice rep and game snap he’s been part of in the NFL. Wells was with Jacksonville through training camp last season, before initially inking with the Buccaneers in September of 2019.

“But it’s like Aaron’s story and the reason why he is where he is,” Wells said. “I think it’s just hard work and showing up to work to do the right thing.”

The two offensive linemen played different positions before moving to offensive line. Stinnie arrived at JMU as a defensive tackle. And when ex-Dukes coach Mickey Matthews recruited Wells, he was a four-year starting quarterback for Hanover High School. Matthews used Wells at tight end until the 6-foot-6, 306-pounder started to fill out his current frame and had no choice but to move him to the offensive front.

“It just all kind of fell into place then,” Wells said. “I made the most of my opportunities and had some good coaches along the way that believed in me, gave me a shot and gave me the tools I needed.

“But every year in the NFL is a blessing and I’ve always looked at it like that. I’ve always approached it as if I’m the guy trying to earn a spot. That mentality helps.”

He said he’s prepared if and when Tampa Bay needs him in a reserve role on Sunday, too. In addition to his one start during the regular season, Wells has been active throughout the year and has appeared on special teams in each Bucs game to this point.

“It’s paying attention during practice,” he said. “You might not get all the physical reps, but it’s taking mental reps when you can and when you get your opportunities you have to go out there and let it rip and know that you’ve prepared and are prepared to play. You just have to be confident.”

As for Stinnie, Wells said: “I’m proud of him, excited for him and he’s always worked hard. I think he’ll do great.”

The JMU-Tampa Bay connection grew Friday when the Bucs signed veteran offensive lineman Earl Watford, another former Dukes’ standout. He was with Tampa Bay in 2019 and with New England earlier this season. The Philadelphia native was drafted in the fourth round out of JMU in 2013 by Arizona.