Week 1 Surprises Shake Up CAA
HARRISONBURG — Maine, Rhode Island and Villanova certainly shook up how the Colonial Athletic Association stacks up after Week 1.
Of the three, only Villanova was considered to have a shot at the postseason entering 2018, but that came with a caveat — health.
The Wildcats were at full strength in their season-opening win over FBS Temple while Rhode Island, typically a CAA cellar-dweller, stunned with a victory at previously No. 15 Delaware, and Maine beat its rival New Hampshire for the first time since 2010.
“A lot of positive things,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “Obviously, great to have our playmakers that were injured [last year] back with [quarterback] Zach Bednarcyzk, [running back] Matt Gudzak, [tight end] Ryan Bell and [safety] Rob Rolle back in the lineup.”
Bednarcyzk threw for 254 yards and three scores, including one touchdown pass to Bell, and Rolle had six tackles.
“It starts off a positive,” Ferrante said. “But again, it’s just one game and there’s a lot of season to play, and we’re obviously in the strongest FCS league in the country, but it’s something the guys we’re really excited about right after.”
Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said his team takes momentum into its Week 2 contest Saturday against Albany.
Last year, the Rams lost four games by a touchdown or less, but the 21-19 win over Delaware gave Fleming and company plenty of reason for optimism.
“We’ve been in tight ball games in the past and it went the other way,” Fleming said. “Certainly, it’s a confidence builder and we just have to continue to work on execution to be able to make sure we give ourselves the best chance to win each and every week.”
The Black Bears are just happy to have the Brice-Cowell Musket back in their building as they prep for a trip to FBS Western Kentucky.
“To overcome the eight years of not having it and 15 of the last 16 years losing to [New Hampshire],” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said, “it’s just given us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
UNH QB Knight Doubtful For Week 2
In New Hampshire’s opening loss at Maine last Thursday, senior quarterback Trevor Knight suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.
On Monday during the CAA coaches teleconference, UNH coach Sean McDonnell said Knight was doubtful for Saturday’s contest against Colgate.
“It doesn’t look great for him for Saturday,” McDonnell said. “He’s in a sling still.
“He took a good hit, a clean hit, got knocked back and fell on it. We got it x-rayed right away during the game and thank goodness there was no break, but it’s an AC sprain on his throwing shoulder, throwing motion, so that’s the thing that’s kind of tough.”
Knight was the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
The Wildcats will likely start sophomore Christian Lupoli in Knight’s place.
Maine Doesn't Miss Mack
When running back Josh Mack opted to leave Maine for FBS Liberty in the offseason, the Black Bears were left with a void to fill.
Mack was a 1,300-yard rusher in 2017, but in Maine’s win over New Hampshire, the Black Bears rushed for 203 yards.
“Everyone was so concerned about a certain someone leaving,” Harasymiak said. “But we recruited the hell out of [running back] Ramon Jefferson and certainly Joe Fitzpatrick has been a staple here.
“They’re great to coach, they’re great kids and they really care about the team first, and I think that’s a big aspect to why we were so successful on offense.”
Fitzpatrick ran for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Jefferson had 74 rushing yards.