HARRISONBURG — Maine, Rhode Island and Villanova certainly shook up how the Colonial Athletic Association stacks up after Week 1.

Of the three, only Villanova was considered to have a shot at the postseason entering 2018, but that came with a caveat — health.

The Wildcats were at full strength in their season-opening win over FBS Temple while Rhode Island, typically a CAA cellar-dweller, stunned with a victory at previously No. 15 Delaware, and Maine beat its rival New Hampshire for the first time since 2010.

“A lot of positive things,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “Obviously, great to have our playmakers that were injured [last year] back with [quarterback] Zach Bednarcyzk, [running back] Matt Gudzak, [tight end] Ryan Bell and [safety] Rob Rolle back in the lineup.”

Bednarcyzk threw for 254 yards and three scores, including one touchdown pass to Bell, and Rolle had six tackles.

“It starts off a positive,” Ferrante said. “But again, it’s just one game and there’s a lot of season to play, and we’re obviously in the strongest FCS league in the country, but it’s something the guys we’re really excited about right after.”

Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said his team takes momentum into its Week 2 contest Saturday against Albany.

Last year, the Rams lost four games by a touchdown or less, but the 21-19 win over Delaware gave Fleming and company plenty of reason for optimism.

“We’ve been in tight ball games in the past and it went the other way,” Fleming said. “Certainly, it’s a confidence builder and we just have to continue to work on execution to be able to make sure we give ourselves the best chance to win each and every week.”

The Black Bears are just happy to have the Brice-Cowell Musket back in their building as they prep for a trip to FBS Western Kentucky.

“To overcome the eight years of not having it and 15 of the last 16 years losing to [New Hampshire],” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said, “it’s just given us a lot of confidence moving forward.”