DukesofJMU - Warwick Safety Russell Pledges To Dukes

Warwick Safety Russell Pledges To Dukes
He’s the latest in his family to have found a school to play college football for.
Warwick (Newport News) High School safety Messiah Russell announced his commitment to James Madison on Saturday via Twitter, joining the Dukes’ 2021 recruiting class.
“JMU is just the best school for me and my family,” Russell told the Daily News-Record. “It’s close to home and it’s also close to Lynchburg, and I’ve got a lot of family up in Lynchburg, and I’m a big family guy.”
Russell said he leaned on the advice of his brother-in-law, former University of Virginia cornerback Demetrious Nicholson, throughout the weeks and months leading into the decision to ultimately take JMU up on its scholarship offer. One of Russell’s cousins, Trae Watkins, played safety at VMI, and Russell said one of his uncles played for Virginia State.
JMU initially reached out to Russell in January, he said, and eventually offered him in May.
“So [Nicholson] has been guiding me through the process every day,” Russell said about trying to decide on a college in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the NCAA to halt on-campus recruiting and in-person contact with coaches.
“But even seeing what he had to say has been a little bit different than my situation,” Russell said. “And I think that’s kind of crazy because the way he did it was the way it’s been done for years and years, but I don’t think there will ever be another year like this year unless this pandemic keeps going on. So it was definitely difficult trying to get there, but also make it my own decision.”
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder said what separated JMU from the other schools – Army, Delaware, Fordham and William & Mary – he considered most was a combination of the Dukes’ atmosphere at Bridgeforth Stadium and rabid fan base along with the connections he made with JMU coaches and how he believes he’ll fit within the defense.
Last fall for Warwick, Russell played wide receiver and defensive back while showing off his versatility. On offense, he racked up 36 catches for 710 yards and six receiving scores. On defense, Russell had 44 tackles, 22 pass breakups and six interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown.
He said his lead recruiter, JMU running backs coach Matt Merritt, and future position coach, Eddie Whitley, told him he could help the Dukes all across their five-man defensive backfield.
“They think I can come down sometimes at corner and be able to lock up and play man,” Russell said, “but also fall back and play the safety position of course and play a zone.”
Russell said he thinks he could do whatever the staff asks of him.
In 2019, Russell was an All-Peninsula District first-team choice on offense and defense.
“Since the process started, I’ve really been about taking it as slow as I can to make sure I make the right decision,” Russell said. “When I first started talking to [JMU], they were definitely going to be one of the top schools on my list before they even offered me. They were hinting at offering me, but said it would take some time because they do things a little bit slower just to make sure they’re bringing in the right guys, which I totally understand. I respected that. But when they finally offered me, it was an amazing feeling because it was highly anticipated and I was really waiting on that one.”
Russell isn’t the first Warwick standout to commit to play for JMU – the most recent, former Dukes running back Cardon Johnson had a stellar career in Harrisonburg. In six years with the program, Johnson rushed for 2,745 yards and 26 touchdowns and was part of the 2016 national championship team.
“I don’t know him personally,” Russell said. “But my coach talks highly of him a lot and I know he was amazing player at both Warwick and JMU, and that he set records everywhere.”