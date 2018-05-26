STONY BROOK, N.Y. — James Madison women’s lacrosse has officially entered uncharted territory.

In the program’s second appearance in the Final Four, the Dukes accomplished what they couldn’t the first time — win.

The No. 3 seed jumped out to a 3-0 lead Friday and rode five goals and 10 draw controls from senior midfielder Haley Warden to a 15-12 win over No. 2 North Carolina at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, N.Y.

JMU will face Boston College, a 15-13 winner over Maryland in the other semifinal, in Sunday’s national championship at noon in Stony Brook.

“We really feel like we earned this from the start of the year,” 12th-year JMU coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe said. “We hit it right out of the gate and I think we really stifled UNC with our energy early and we never looked back from that moment.”

It was Warden who owned the game in all three zones, providing whatever touches the Dukes (21-1) needed at that moment.

In the first half, Warden stepped up in the attacking third with North Carolina (17-4) deciding to take Kristen Gaudian out of the game. With the Dukes’ leading scorer being face-guarded, Warden filled the void with four first-half goals to propel JMU to an 8-4 halftime edge.

In the second half, the senior midfielder did her best work in the midfield, especially dueling with her North Carolina counterpart, Marie McCool, on the draws. The Tar Heels senior entered the game eighth in the nation in draw controls, but Warden won eight of her career-best 10 draw controls in the second half to help the Dukes edge the Tar Heels 15-14 in the circle.

“Marie is very good on the draw, I tried to get her to think a little bit more about what she was doing on the draw so she wasn’t as confident,” Warden said. “I changed it up by pulling it back to Elena or Kristen, depending upon who was on that side. Anything I could do to get a stick on the ball when it went straight up to get it out of her stick. She did a very good job controlling the ball, but we countered it pretty well.”

What set Warden apart Friday were her natural instincts on the field. Klaes-Bawcombe said most of the adjustments the Dukes made during the game came from Warden recognizing a problem, solving it and then communicating the change to her teammates.

“We appreciate her insight, we rely on her, she’s got a great feel for the game and she thinks for us,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “I wasn’t aware of some of those adjustments, she just made them happen through communication with her team. She puts in the work, she’s out there on her own, working on her skill set every day, and that’s why she’s here today.”

Warden was also a critical cog in the JMU defense’s third-straight shutdown performance in the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes’ fourth-ranked scoring defense looked every bit the part against the Tar Heels’ ninth-ranked scoring offense, especially early.

North Carolina was unable to find any offensive rhythm early as JMU jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and the attack continued to stall into the second half. The Dukes forced the Tar Heels deep into the shot clock several times, including two shot-clock violations.

McCool said the Tar Heels weren’t patient enough against JMU’s zone, drifting away from the strategy the Tar Heels practiced all week.

“We were kind of forcing the first feeds instead of waiting for that second cutter, the more open cutter,” McCool said. “They were kind of baiting that and we just weren’t making the smartest decisions in the first half.”

North Carolina coach Jenny Levy said the Dukes’ zone defense differed slightly from the other zones her team has faced this season. JMU puts more players closer to the crease to make passes into the middle of the field harder for opponents who try to force passes around the net.

Although the Tar Heels were prepared for the scheme, Levy said JMU’s experience on the back end was a difference in that area of the field.

“They play three low on the crease, so anytime you put anything inside, your shooters are getting people up into their arms, up into their bodies in the middle of that,” Levy said. “They protect the ball well with two on the ball all the time and they’re also very experienced … so collectively, as a unit, those guys play really well together. They have a tendency to read things a little quicker, anticipate a little quicker than most of the teams we play and they’re very good at running what they run.”

The Dukes also had an advantage when the ball hit the ground, outworking North Carolina to a 15-4 edge in ground balls. Senior Rebecca Tooker said JMU’s dominance of that stat was even more proof to her about the cohesiveness of JMU’s unit, which has now allowed five goals or fewer 17 times in the first half — including all three NCAA Tournament games.

“It shows how fierce and competitive we are,” Tooker said. “We always say that ground balls win games, but defense wins championships. Going back to the working together, someone gets that check off, but then another girl is right behind her getting that ground ball. It’s all about working together in this type of defense, and I think we’re on top of the world right now with our defense.”