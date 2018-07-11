HARRISONBURG — Louis Rowe didn’t have much choice in how slowly he integrated his four newly-arrived freshmen.

As soon as James Madison returned last month for its offseason workouts, the third-year Dukes coach was tasked with ensuring his recruits could keep pace with their veteran teammates. As the Dukes scrimmaged against one another, there was little margin for error defensively, and ignorance of JMU’s philosophy was not an excuse.

There were several times early in the summer when Rowe had to stop the game and start teaching concepts just so the freshmen knew what was expected of them when they were playing with the returning players. And the veterans made sure to teach the new Dukes as well, explaining philosophies and concepts between drills and games.

“If you’ve got three new guys and seven old guys and they’re playing and the three new guys are not doing what the seven old guys are doing, you’ve got [rising sophomore Greg Jones], who’s vocal, say ‘Yo, you’re supposed to be there,’” Rowe said. “So then you have to stop and say ‘Wait a minute, let’s teach this,’ even if you want to wait a little while. That’s a good thing about this team, they almost make me have to teach defense early now.

“It’s a really beautiful thing to see guys grab [freshman Matthew] Urbach and huddle up with him at halfcourt.”

After working with the freshmen for more than a month, the excitement is starting to build about the potential of this year’s class. While this group won’t be expected to make as much of an impact as last year’s freshmen needed to make, Rowe said he’s still relying on them to play ritical minutes off the bench.

Here’s a quick look at the noise surrounding the newest Dukes:

Devon Flowers

Flowers has quickly asserted himself as a force within JMU’s rotation at forward. Rowe said Flowers is trying to model his game after Kevin Durant, the 6-foot-8 forward’s favorite player. Durant and Flowers do have similar builds, which makes the comparison an apt one for Rowe, who is trying to teach Flowers to use his wiry frame the same way Durant excels with his body.

“Devon is absolutely, once the weight gets on him and once he gets used to the college game, [going to be an impact player],” Rowe said. “He has to learn how to play with a lower center of gravity, lower base, but he has a great foundation of skill and versatility.”

Jonathan Hicklin

The 6-4 guard has earned positive reviews from the coaches this summer. He might not see the floor early this season while sitting behind sophomores Darius Banks and Greg Jones, but he has made an impression in his individual workouts.

Deshon Parker

The common phrase out of Rowe’s mouth this offseason regarding Parker has been some form of “it’s scary to think that Deshon is 17 and won’t be 18 until the end of July.”

He’s already roughly the same size as Matt Lewis at 6-3, 185 pounds and his natural point guard skills are a big boon for JMU, which hasn’t had a true point guard in either of Rowe’s first two seasons. He’s also more mature and more poised than his age would suggest, making him an early favorite to be one of the first players off the bench this season at the guard position.

Matthew Urbach

The mystery surrounding Urbach’s commitment and enrollment at JMU overshadowed his talents. The 6-5 guard out of Fairfax isn’t going to be the Dukes’ sharpshooter, but his ability to make shots has been on display this offseason. He’s arguably the best shooting guard JMU will have on its bench this season.