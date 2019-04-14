HARRISONBURG – The undersized, little-known running back first-year coach Curt Cignetti kept praising over the last five weeks set the pace for James Madison’s offense in Saturday’s spring showcase.

When 5-foot-8, 171-pound Solomon Vanhorse snuck into the secondary, quarterback Ben DiNucci found him. Vanhorse’s 62-yard catch late in the opening quarter was the first explosive play during the offense’s 30-7 win over the defense in the team’s spring game at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

The game consisted of two 15-minute quarters.

“I saw [linebacker] Tabb Patrick,” Vanhorse said. “I had to shake him and I knew DiNucci saw me and was going to throw me the ball. I knew I had to go.”

Vanhorse added a touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard run and finished with eight carries for 41 yards and the score to go along with the 62-yard reception. He had a game-best 103 all-purpose yards and a game-long 20-yard run.

“He continues to do it one play at a time,” Cignetti said. “He can run it, he can catch it and does what he’s supposed to do.”

Vanhorse, a redshirt freshman who walked on at JMU before last season, said he believes his versatility helped himself earn reps alongside scholarship running backs Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton this spring.

Agyei-Obese and Hamilton took most first-team snaps, but Vanhorse lined up for some and took the majority of second-team touches.

“That’s what I bring to the table,” Vanhorse said. “Being fast, being able to catch and being able to run hard. I try to bring everything to the table.”

In the second quarter, the offense pushed the ball across the field with ease.