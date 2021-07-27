URI Transfer Bryant Jr. Commits To Dukes

James Madison is adding a super veteran to its roster.

On Monday evening, former Rhode Island running back and linebacker Zoe Bryant Jr. announced on Twitter his decision to transfer within the Colonial Athletic Association to the Dukes.

He’s immediately eligible for this fall, which will be his seventh season in college football. There aren’t many seventh-year seniors in the sport.

Bryant Jr. was a freshman for the Rams in 2015, and to put in perspective, that was when Everett Withers was still coaching JMU.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder began his career as a linebacker, but eventually switched positions to become a key running back for the Rams during his redshirt junior season. Beginning in 2018 through one contest this past spring, he rushed for 977 yards and seven touchdowns over 18 games.

Bryant Jr. is still eligible due to a medical redshirt granted by the NCAA along with the extra year the NCAA allowed all athletes to have last year because of the coronavirus. Bryant Jr. suffered a season-ending injury only two games into his true freshman season.

The Pennington, N.J. native played against JMU in 2016 on defense, racking up seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. And then at Bridgeforth Stadium in 2018 as a running back, he carried 13 times for 49 yards and caught two passes for 10 yards.

He joins a group of running backs led by senior standout Percy Agyei-Obese. In the last two seasons, Agyei-Obese thrived in a tandem role alongside Jawon Hamilton, who left the program after the spring and transferred to FBS Eastern Michigan.