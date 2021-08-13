Upgraded Depth On Defense Noticeable At Dukes Practice

James Madison is only one week into its preseason camp, and fifth-year senior Liam Fornadel has already noticed a difference.

The Dukes have more defensive lineman than they’ve ever had and that he’s also ever had to practice against.

“Might have to have a little talk with them,” the All-American offensive tackle said with a chuckle, “because they keep rotating at the end of sets, and so when the O-Line has had four reps in a row, they’re bringing new D-Ends in. So, we might have to see what’s going on there.”

Fornadel said he’s thrilled the group across the line of scrimmage is deeper than it was last season and the year before, because it only strengthens the team as JMU prepares for the fall.

“It’s good to see those [defensive linemen] competing, and getting a different look also helps us [offensive linemen],” Fornadel said. “If you see one thing for so long, you’re just going to get used to it, so having to switch up and having to be mentally locked in, it’s good for us.”

Through six practices, JMU’s first-team defensive line has most frequently included defensive ends Isaac Ukwu and Bryce Carter, a Towson transfer, along with defensive tackles Mike Greene and James Carpenter. It’s second unit on Thursday consisted of four players who began their careers in the FBS with Antonio Colclough (Temple) and Abi Nwabouku-Okonji (Minnesota) at end as well as Jordan Funk (Army) and Zaid Hamdan (Ohio State) at defensive tackle. Then there are others like ends Mike Wilcox and Jalen Green, who either gained serious playing time during this past spring or earlier in their career, still in the mix.

But the plan was, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, to create competition by increasing the number of capable players on defense.

It’s noticeable in the secondary, too.

“We’re pretty deep,” Cignetti said. “We’ve got a lot of DBs, a lot of linebackers and we got more guys up front on defense than we had.”

Defensive back additions include VMI transfer Josh Sarratt, Maine transfer Jordan Swann and Eastern Michigan transfer Jalen Phelps, who all started at their previous stops. JMU returns all five defensive backs who started this past spring.

“Overall, we’ve got a lot of numbers on defense,” Cignetti said.