UNH Trying To Finish Strong In Lost Season
HARRISONBURG — Sean McDonnell needed only a few minutes into the conversation to painfully and unintentionally channel the legendary Vince Lombardi.
“You sit there and sometimes you’re playing dominating defense and controlling the game,” McDonnell said. “And other times it’s, ‘What the hell is going on?’”
To be accurate, Lombardi’s famous line goes “What the hell’s going on out here?” But that’s only because he was roaming the Green Bay Packers sideline watching it live as he said it. McDonnell, speaking over the phone during a lunch break between film sessions, had seen it over and over again as proud coaches do during a tough campaign.
The longest playoff appearance streak in FCS will end this season.
New Hampshire, which has reached the postseason in each of the last 14 years to establish itself as one of the country’s most steady programs, has been anything but at 2-6 with three weeks left to play.
No. 3 James Madison faces McDonnell and the Wildcats, who know their perennial playoff-bound run is over, this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Durham, N.H.
“My biggest disappointment is that we haven’t played consistently,” said the 20th-year UNH coach. “When we played consistently in two games, Holy Cross and Villanova, we played pretty well. But I can go through every game and there were highlights where we were good enough to beat people and other things like, ‘What is going on here? Haven’t seen this stuff in a long time, if ever, here at UNH.’”
The lowest point for McDonnell came on Oct. 20 when the Wildcats gave up a 92-yard fourth-quarter kickoff-return touchdown to Delaware’s Nasir Adderley. Adderley pummeled a would-be tackler and outsprinted the rest of the coverage team.
“We had a kickoff return for a touchdown with the hands team was out there,” McDonnell said. “You saw it probably. We kicked it deep and I’m sitting there and I wanted to throw up, and I’ve been doing this a long time. We hit the kid, he just bounced off and everybody stopped. You just sit there and you thought you’ve seen it, but you haven’t.”
Inconsistency is only part of New Hampshire’s problems this season. Quarterback Trevor Knight is back now, but a shoulder injury shelved him for a month and the team has missed multiple starters on the offensive line due to injury. Knight was picked as the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in July.
McDonnell would never use the injuries as an excuse, though, as he’s tried to keep the players who are playing upbeat, according to junior safety Pop Lacey.
Lacey has 54 tackles and an interception this season and said the Wildcats are trying to build off their 34-0 shutout win over Villanova this past Saturday.
“I don’t know how [McDonnell] is doing it because, as a player, I know how frustrating it is to not be going back to the playoffs,” Lacey said. “I’ve been to the playoffs my first two years here, so I know it’s very frustrating as a player. But he’s been able to bring players aside and he’ll say, ‘I need you to help me bring the team along’ or ‘we have to keep moving forward because it’s only a stepping stone.’
“He’s reassured us and said, ‘It’s OK that it’s happening now, but that this is where true character is made.’ When everything is hitting the fan, there’s only one way to go after you hit rock bottom.”
Lacey and linebacker Quinlen Dean, who leads the defense with 62 tackles and nine tackles for loss, have been bright spots for that unit. Running back Carlos Washington had a breakout performance against Villanova with 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
McDonnell said he’s told his team to keep playing hard and finish the year strong with the intent to win each Saturday.
An upset victory over JMU would certainly knock the Dukes from landing a top-four seed for the FCS postseason and guarantee them a tougher path to get back to Frisco, Texas, after back-to-back national title game appearances.
“This is the best team in the league,” McDonnell said of JMU. “You can talk about rankings or this team has one loss or that team has one loss, but the bottom line is if we want to see where the hell we’re at, this is the best team in the conference. This is the flagship team in the conference in my mind. They’ve been to the freaking national championship and they know how to get there, so when you’re going to play, the mission is win on Saturday.”