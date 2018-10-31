HARRISONBURG — Sean McDonnell needed only a few minutes into the conversation to painfully and unintentionally channel the legendary Vince Lombardi.

“You sit there and sometimes you’re playing dominating defense and controlling the game,” McDonnell said. “And other times it’s, ‘What the hell is going on?’”

To be accurate, Lombardi’s famous line goes “What the hell’s going on out here?” But that’s only because he was roaming the Green Bay Packers sideline watching it live as he said it. McDonnell, speaking over the phone during a lunch break between film sessions, had seen it over and over again as proud coaches do during a tough campaign.

The longest playoff appearance streak in FCS will end this season.

New Hampshire, which has reached the postseason in each of the last 14 years to establish itself as one of the country’s most steady programs, has been anything but at 2-6 with three weeks left to play.

No. 3 James Madison faces McDonnell and the Wildcats, who know their perennial playoff-bound run is over, this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Durham, N.H.

“My biggest disappointment is that we haven’t played consistently,” said the 20th-year UNH coach. “When we played consistently in two games, Holy Cross and Villanova, we played pretty well. But I can go through every game and there were highlights where we were good enough to beat people and other things like, ‘What is going on here? Haven’t seen this stuff in a long time, if ever, here at UNH.’”

The lowest point for McDonnell came on Oct. 20 when the Wildcats gave up a 92-yard fourth-quarter kickoff-return touchdown to Delaware’s Nasir Adderley. Adderley pummeled a would-be tackler and outsprinted the rest of the coverage team.

“We had a kickoff return for a touchdown with the hands team was out there,” McDonnell said. “You saw it probably. We kicked it deep and I’m sitting there and I wanted to throw up, and I’ve been doing this a long time. We hit the kid, he just bounced off and everybody stopped. You just sit there and you thought you’ve seen it, but you haven’t.”

Inconsistency is only part of New Hampshire’s problems this season. Quarterback Trevor Knight is back now, but a shoulder injury shelved him for a month and the team has missed multiple starters on the offensive line due to injury. Knight was picked as the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in July.

McDonnell would never use the injuries as an excuse, though, as he’s tried to keep the players who are playing upbeat, according to junior safety Pop Lacey.