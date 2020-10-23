DukesofJMU - UNFAMILIAR FACES

Newcomers And Young Players To Know During Dukes Fall Drills

James Madison defensive back Joe Joe Norwood runs through a drill during practice on Tuesday at Bridgforth Stadium. (Daniel Lin / DN-R)

The head start a few mid-year transfers and a couple of early enrollees gain in a normal spring is happening now with all of James Madison’s newcomers this fall. They have a month worth of out-of-season practice to learn the Dukes’ balanced offensive attack or pressurizing 4-2-5 defense without having to play a game until February when the postponed campaign is scheduled to begin. “It’s beneficial for the young guys for sure that have a chance to compete and earn playing time,” second-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, “because they’re going to get a lot of extra practice time in.” And four official workouts into what Cignetti is calling ‘spring practice in the fall,’ it’s clear many of the imports from other colleges, first-year freshmen and even the less experienced players who have been on the Dukes’ roster for a year or two have the opportunity to carve out a meaningful role for themselves. JMU returns just three starters on defense and five on offense, so there are first-team spots and contributing duties to be had. “There is a lot of competition at every position,” Cignetti said. “There are very few jobs that are not an open competition.” With that in mind, here some new additions to the team or players rising up the roster to be conscious of as the Dukes continue practice over the next few weeks and search for those who can help them come their spring season.

Julio Ayamel - LB

Last fall it was his former Good Counsel teammates making the most of their freshmen seasons with the Dukes – running back Latrele Palmer bulldozing opposing defenders and defensive end Jalen Green seeing some playing time – while Ayamel worked behind the scenes. The Gaithersburg, Md., native was JMU’s Doug West Scout Team Defensive MVP during his redshirt year with the program. Now, he’s taking second-team snaps as a WILL linebacker behind senior Kelvin Azanama. Last year, the Dukes played three linebackers in two spots regularly with a fourth backer specializing and gaining game reps in the nickel package, so it’s not a long shot for Ayamel to work his way into a rotation or prominent linebacker role. Ayamel was a three-star prospect and rated as the 23rd best player in Maryland for the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals when he signed with JMU. He had 18 scholarship offers, including three from FBS programs and five from IVY League schools.

Scott Bracey - WR

The former Duke wide receiver, Bracey, appears destined to start immediately for JMU. Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, he’s lined up in drills as an outside receiver on the left side of offense. “He’ll be with us this spring and in the fall of 2021,” Cignetti said after the Dukes’ first practice last week. “Because of the new NCAA rules, everyone gets an extra year. He made plays today when we went into the team period. I noticed him finishing a couple go balls, fades and made some plays. Caught my eye for sure.” That’s the second time Cignetti has highlighted Bracey already. The coach did so for the first time not long after JMU started its individual skill instruction last month. In 10 starts for the Blue Devils last year, Bracey made 21 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Antonio Colclough - DE

He wasn’t an instant-impact import, but he didn’t have to be. And currently Colclough is in line to begin making a mark during his redshirt sophomore year and second season with the Dukes this coming spring. Colclough joined JMU in May of 2019 after leaving Temple, and because he had four years of eligibility remaining upon his move, there wasn’t any rush to get him on the field last fall especially with former All-American defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka atop the depth chart. Early in fall practice, though, Colclough is filling one of two starting defensive end spots along with junior Isaac Ukwu. Senior defensive tackle Mike Greene said Colclough uses a power-playing style. Other Colonial Athletic Association members Elon, Maine and Stony Brook tried landing Colclough once he departed Temple.

Nick Kidwell - OL

Cignetti said, “At right guard, Nick Kidwell is kind of the next man up,” and he’s taken first-team reps with the offense. Kidwell, a 6-foot-5 third-year sophomore, played on special teams last year, but could step into one of two available starting jobs on the offensive line this coming spring. JMU graduated its starting center and right guard from the 2019 team. He’s also someone those in the program raved about during winter conditioning workouts before JMU shut down because of the pandemic and players were sent home. Kidwell has proven versatile in the past, too, playing left tackle in the spring of 2019 out of necessity when the Dukes were without some of their veteran offensive linemen due to injuries.

Joe Joe Norwood - DB

Ex-Massachusetts safety Norwood is going to be the on field for the Dukes come Week 1. Cignetti just doesn’t exactly know where to put the former member of the Minutemen yet. So far Norwood has played spur – the hybrid safety/linebacker/cornerback position Wayne Davis played last season for JMU. “And we’re also looking at Joe Joe Norwood at corner,” Cignetti said. That leaves the rest of this fall for Cignetti, defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and the coaching staff to figure out what spot best suits Norwood and most helps the defense. In 16 games with UMass, Norwood racked up 73 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Antwane Wells - WR