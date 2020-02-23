To bolster its tight end depth, James Madison is adding to the position group.

A source confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Sunday that North Carolina tight end Noah Turner committed to the Dukes as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder announced his decision earlier Sunday via Twitter.

Turner has one year of eligibility left after appearing in 24 games, primarily on special teams, for the Tar Heels over the last two seasons. He redshirted in 2016 and missed the 2017 campaign due to injury.

A Mundelein, Ill., native and product of Carmel Catholic High School, Turner was a three-star prospect and the 28th best tight end prospect in the country, according to Rivals.com.



Turner won’t have to wait long for a return to Chapel Hill, N.C., either, as JMU will play at North Carolina on Sept. 19.