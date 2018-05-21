HARRISONBURG – James Madison is bolstering its roster with an FBS transfer running back.

Central Florida’s Jawon Hamilton is joining the Dukes, he announced on Monday via Twitter. He is also listed in James Madison University’s student directory.

Hamilton has three years of eligibility left after taking a medical redshirt season this past fall. He was the Knights’ starter before suffering a leg injury in UCF’s second game of the season.

The Miami, Fla., native and South Dade High School product helps JMU balance its running back classes with three seniors – Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp – set to graduate after this season. Madison didn’t sign a running back as part of its 2018 recruiting class.

Hamilton rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games with the Knights.