Curt Cignetti knows it’s the reality of his job.

“People like to hire coaches from winning programs,” the James Madison coach said Tuesday.

Two assistants are departing the Dukes’ staff, according to Cignetti.

JMU safeties coach Ryan Smith is leaving for Virginia Tech and Dukes defensive tackles coach Andrew Jackson is leaving for Old Dominion.

Both Smith and Jackson were with the Dukes for one season and helped the program to a 14-2 finish along with a national championship game appearance. Smith worked with safeties Adam Smith and D’Angelo Amos. Adam Smith and Amos were first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selections. Jackson coached defensive tackle Mike Greene, a third-team All-CAA choice.

Jackson is joining first-year Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne, who was an assistant at Penn State for the last six years. Jackson was a Penn State graduate assistant from 2015 through 2016. Ryan Smith will team up with Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, who begins his fifth season as coach of the Hokies.

Both Smith and Jackson were on one-year, $65,000 contracts in their lone year with the Dukes.