DURHAM, N.H. — It's not easy to throw four interceptions and still win a football game.

Just ask No. 2 James Madison.

The Dukes turned the ball over early and often and dug themselves too big a hole to climb out of in a 35-24 upset loss at New Hampshire, Madison’s second Colonial Athletic Association setback of the season.

Four interceptions and two fumbles provided a struggling Wildcats team with plenty of scoring opportunities.

"This is a team that I think we all expected to see from the very beginning… it did not surprise me that they played the way they did today," JMU coach Mike Houston said. "Obviously, we made way too many mistakes in order to win a football game. I thought the kids played very hard, but you can't have six turnovers and expect to win a CAA football game, especially when you have several go back for scores.”

New Hampshire’s Evan Horn and Rick Ellison returned interceptions for first-half touchdowns.

Dukes junior quarterback Cole Johnson entered at the 10:53 mark of the first quarter after UNH turned two Ben DiNucci turnovers into points on consecutive possessions.

DiNucci has started every game this season for Madison.

But Johnson had his own problems with turnovers, throwing three interceptions and coughing the ball up once. Despite being sacked four times, the junior signal-caller eventually settled into his role and completed 31 of his 48 pass attempts for a career-high 398 yards. Johnson's passing total was the third highest in school history, trailing only Vad Lee's 433 and 406 during the 2014 season.

He rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:31 in the game to cap an 11-play, 73-yard drive.

"As a backup you have got to prepare just like a starter, I don't prepare any differently thinking that i'm the backup," Johnson said. "I know I'm one play away from going in so there wasn't really an adjustment process. As soon as I go in, it's my team now, and I've got to run the show."

After starting the game off with a flea-flicker pass to wide receiver Riley Stapleton along the sidelines, DiNucci was sacked for a loss of 10 yards. After a video review, officials determined the quarterback fumbled the ball, too. Nearly a minute later, UNH quarterback Trevor Knight found receiver Kieran Presley in the corner of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Wildcats.

On the next JMU possession, DiNucci threw an interception to Wildcats safety Rick Ellison, who ran it back 44 yards fo score.

After that, Houston turned to Johnson.

"I think that Cole's been practicing well, and I've got a lot of confidence in Cole," Houston said. "And Ben; we have not been as productive offensively as we have wanted to be of late. I just felt like with a couple of mistakes there early, I just didn't like Ben's demeanor and it just wasn't his day. I thought our best opportunity to win that game was to get Cole in."

As late as it was, the Dukes rallied in the fourth quarter.

With 12:48 to play and the Dukes starting at their own 25-yard line, Johnson completed a pass to wide receiver Josh Sims to put the Dukes in Wildcats territory. Back-to-back passes to David Eldridge — including one catch that he reeled in with fully extended arms — brought the ball to the UNH 2.

Senior running back Trai Sharp ran the ball in for the touchdown from there to bring JMU within 18 points.

Then with 4:22 left on the clock, JMU got the ball back.

After Johnson connected with freshman receiver Kyndel Dean and running back Percy Agyei-Obese for big pass plays to bring the ball to the Wildcats’ 24, Johnson took the ball to the end zone himself to cut the UNH lead to just 11 points.

The Dukes (6-3, 4-2) tried to get the ball back, but failed to recover the onside kick. The loss snapped JMU's 11-game win streak in CAA road matchups.

Knight finished with 181 yards passing and 76 rushing for the Wildcats (3-6, 2-4) CAA.