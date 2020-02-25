The James Madison coaches didn’t waste any of Noah Turner’s time, he said.

During his official visit to Harrisonburg over the weekend, the former North Carolina tight end came to understand the differences between being pursued as a graduate transfer like he is now and the prep standout he was earlier in his football career.

“It’s not a recruiting pitch anymore and they’re real with you,” Turner said. “They tell you how it is and what you’re going to do when you come in.”

Turner said Dukes coach Curt Cignetti, offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery and tight ends coach Grant Cain all detailed the plan they have for Turner, who announced his commitment to JMU via Twitter on Sunday.

Maryland, Temple, Western Illinois, and Illinois State were also recruiting him, he said, before he made his decision. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder from Mundelein, Ill., will be immediately eligible this fall.

“[Cain] was very honest with me and truthfully said, ‘We are in dire need of tight ends,’” Turner said. “So I spent a lot of time with all three of those coaches and it felt right.

“And with the tight end situation, it’s a great opportunity for me and I just wasn’t going to let this one slip away, so I thought it was best to go for it and commit there.”

JMU graduated former starting tight end Dylan Stapleton off last year’s squad as well as Nick Carlton.

Returning are junior Drew Painter, senior Clayton Cheatham and redshirt freshman Hunter Bullock. Painter was productive in a reserve role behind Stapleton after moving from defensive tackle to tight end last spring, recording four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, but Bullock and Cheatham were both hurt during the fall.

“I’d say I’m a jack of both trades,” Turner said while assessing the way he plays the position, “and that’s what I predicate my game on. I love blocking and when I put a guy on his back, and then coming back the next play to catch a 50-yard pass.”

In his four years with the Tar Heels, he played primarily on special teams each of the last two seasons. He redshirted in 2016 and missed all of 2017 with a knee injury. So he said though he’ll go to JMU with one year of eligibility left, he could gain a second season if he applies for and is granted an extra year since that 2017 campaign was lost due to injury.

“My trainer at UNC said that I would qualify for a sixth year,” Turner said. “I’d get it, but I hope I don’t have to use it. I want to have a very successful season and move on professionally, but you never know what could happen.”

Turner said part of the reason he was comfortable electing to spend his last college football season with the Dukes is because of the success they’ve had with FBS transfers. He pointed out former wide receiver Brandon Polk, who caught for more than 1,000 yards for JMU this past season after making the move as a graduate transfer from Penn State.

Running back Jawon Hamilton started his career at Central Florida before succeeding with the Dukes and spur Wayne Davis has done the same after beginning his career at Ohio State.

“Every intangible was just spot on,” Turner said. “I’m just excited to get there and help the team win.”

Turner will actually get a crack at his former squad, too, as JMU travels to Kenan Memorial Stadium for meeting with the Tar Heels on Sept. 19.

“It might seem to people that it’s a little bit of a publicity stunt to get back at UNC,” Turner said. “But I have nothing but respect for everyone at UNC, the coaches, and the players.

“So it’s a crazy story that will be part of my life and I get to tell it. When that game actually does come around, it’s probably just going to be very surreal being on the other side of that field. I just think it’s going to be a very cool experience and something I’ll be able to tell people for the rest of my life.”

He said his decision to depart UNC was one he had to make in order to find and earn a more regular role on offense.

“I saw JMU with the way they run their offense,” Turner said, “and the success of the tight end last year, so it all played a role in the reason why I want to go JMU.”