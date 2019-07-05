HARRSIONBURG — A key member of James Madison’s 2016 national championship team, along with two others, are no longer with the program.

Offensive linemen Tyree Chavious and Amelio Moran as well as defensive lineman Matt Terrell have left the team, according to JMU sports information director Chris Brooks.

Chavious, who started 12 games at right guard last season, started three times at right tackle during the 2016 postseason. He was the starter there in the Dukes’ 28-14 title-game win over Youngstown State and the semifinal victory a few weeks prior at North Dakota State.

But in 2017, the 6-foot-4, 318-pounder missed the entire campaign with an Achilles injury and was in and out of practice in the spring while recuperating from this past season.

Of the other two, Terrell had earned the most playing time after transferring to JMU before last season from Garden City Community College (Kan.) after initially beginning his career at Virginia.

Terrell recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack last year, and figured to be part of the Dukes’ regular defensive-line rotation this coming fall.

Moran was the most heavily recruited prospect of the bunch, having earned scholarship offers from Central Florida, Connecticut, Missouri, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky before signing with JMU as part of its 2018 recruiting class.