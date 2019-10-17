HARRISONBURG – The differences aren’t subtle.

“Change is always tough,” William & Mary senior cornerback Corey Parker said. “But change is always good and necessary at times.”

A drastic overhaul is just at its beginning stages through six games for the Tribe, who host James Madison on Saturday. They don’t play or look – aside from some of the same personnel like Parker – similar to the version of William & Mary the Dukes blanked 51-0 last year in Harrisonburg.

First-year coach Mike London installed new systems for the offense and defense, and he brought the philosophical approach he used during previous stops in the same role at Richmond, Virginia and Howard to cultivate as smooth of a transition as he could while taking over for former longtime Tribe coach Jimmye Laycock this offseason.

“You come in with your own brand of personality with how you want to come in and how you want to build a team,” London said. “But you’ve got to have players like Corey Parker, [defensive tackle] Bill Murray and [offensive lineman] Mark Williamson, the guys that have been around that buy into it.

“I’m a relationship-oriented coach and I believe in having relationships with players. They don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”

Parker said adapting from the defense he thrived in for the first four seasons of his career to the three-man front William & Mary uses now hasn’t been trouble-free even though he’s played well.

He leads his team with 43 tackles to go along with four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

“It’s been a massive year of transition with basically a whole new coaching staff,” Parker said. “But the coaches have made the transition as effortless as possible.

“They’ve been awesome with helping implement the defense and they’ve been awesome overall to make sure the transition has been easy on everyone, especially the older guys that have been here for so long.”

With upperclassmen and coaches in unison, the rest of the roster has conformed to follow along, according to London and Parker.