HARRISONBURG — Longtime William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock is retiring at the end of the season, the Daily Press of Newport News first reported on Sunday.

The school confirmed the report of Laycock’s decision with a press release.

Laycock, who enters his 39th season at the helm of the Tribe, is the longest-tenured coach in all of Division I.

“I have always taken a great deal of pride in leading my alma mater and have been grateful for the opportunity to work with such tremendous young men,” Laycock said in the release. “Any success we have had is shared among all the great assistant coaches and the thousands of outstanding student-athletes who have come through our program.

“This was obviously a difficult decision, but the time was right to make this announcement. That being said, I can assure you that the coming season has my full attention and preparing this team will have my complete focus.”

His 245 career wins are the most in William & Mary history and rank second among all active coaches nationally at the top level.

He has led William & Mary to the NCAA playoffs 10 times.

Laycock and the Tribe visit James Madison on Sept. 22 to open the Dukes’ Colonial Athletic Association schedule.

READ RELATED: W&M Building Up Offense Ahead Of '18 Season



William & Mary was 2-9 last year and last reached the postseason in 2015.

The Tribe were picked to finish 11th this season in the CAA preseason media poll released last month.

“It is rare that one individual can have such a monumental impact on a university, but coach Laycock has left an indelible mark on William & Mary,” Tribe athletic director Samantha K. Huge said in the school release. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to coach, and his tenure stands as a testament to the principle of Tribe athletics that excellence in athletics and academics go hand in hand.”