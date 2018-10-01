RICHMOND — A few first-year transfers played a large role in helping James Madison rout Richmond.

Sophomore Jawon Hamilton, who joined the Dukes after a two-year stint at Central Florida, returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.

It was the first touchdown on a kickoff return for JMU since former standout Brandon Ravenel’s 86-yarder in the team’s FCS playoff win over New Hampshire on Dec. 3, 2016.

“Certainly we’ve been kind of waiting on that all year long from Jawon,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “He has that big-play ability.”

Ohio State transfer cornerback Wayne Davis recorded an interception for the first time in his career when he picked off Spiders quarterback Kevin Johnson in the first quarter.

The play came just two snaps after Davis blew up a screen pass and tackled Richmond receiver Cortrelle Simpson for a loss of 8 yards.

“I think you saw a guy who’s becoming more and more comfortable in our system,” Houston said of Davis. “He came in as a safety and we moved him to the nickel, so he’s still only a month and a half into playing that position.

“He’s an extremely competitive player. He’s a smart football player, so I just think you’re seeing a guy that’s getting more and more comfortable in his role.”

Wake Forest transfer Paris Black earned his first start at defensive tackle, recording four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss while Pittsburgh transfer quarterback Ben DiNucci continued his strong play as JMU’s starting signal-caller.

DiNucci was 19-of-26 for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

“The quarterback is really good, too,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said. “He throws some good balls. I don’t remember, but I think the one bad ball that he threw he got hit on the interception, but I don’t remember many. Most of his incompletions was when he was scrambling or out of the pocket.

“I think the receivers are good players, no question, but I think the quarterback is the guy that makes them. I think he’s really good.”