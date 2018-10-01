Transfers Impact Dukes' Win Over Richmond
RICHMOND — A few first-year transfers played a large role in helping James Madison rout Richmond.
Sophomore Jawon Hamilton, who joined the Dukes after a two-year stint at Central Florida, returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.
It was the first touchdown on a kickoff return for JMU since former standout Brandon Ravenel’s 86-yarder in the team’s FCS playoff win over New Hampshire on Dec. 3, 2016.
“Certainly we’ve been kind of waiting on that all year long from Jawon,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “He has that big-play ability.”
Ohio State transfer cornerback Wayne Davis recorded an interception for the first time in his career when he picked off Spiders quarterback Kevin Johnson in the first quarter.
The play came just two snaps after Davis blew up a screen pass and tackled Richmond receiver Cortrelle Simpson for a loss of 8 yards.
“I think you saw a guy who’s becoming more and more comfortable in our system,” Houston said of Davis. “He came in as a safety and we moved him to the nickel, so he’s still only a month and a half into playing that position.
“He’s an extremely competitive player. He’s a smart football player, so I just think you’re seeing a guy that’s getting more and more comfortable in his role.”
Wake Forest transfer Paris Black earned his first start at defensive tackle, recording four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss while Pittsburgh transfer quarterback Ben DiNucci continued his strong play as JMU’s starting signal-caller.
DiNucci was 19-of-26 for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
“The quarterback is really good, too,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said. “He throws some good balls. I don’t remember, but I think the one bad ball that he threw he got hit on the interception, but I don’t remember many. Most of his incompletions was when he was scrambling or out of the pocket.
“I think the receivers are good players, no question, but I think the quarterback is the guy that makes them. I think he’s really good.”
Dukes Don't Want To Get Complacent
JMU hasn’t shown any sign of letting up yet.
Since a season-opening loss at N.C. State, the Dukes have outscored their opponents 204 to 17 in wins over Norfolk State, Robert Morris, William & Mary and Richmond.
A 63-10 victory over the Spiders on Saturday was the second conference win in as many weeks that felt decided by halftime.
“Our guys have a certain standard and a certain level we expect them to play to,” Houston said. “And when we turn on the film tomorrow and we grade it, the guys there in the second half, they better be playing the same way we did in the first half.
“It’s something we have to do a great job as coaches of staying on top of because we’ve got to keep our edge.”
The Dukes have won back-to-back outright league titles and 22 straight games against Colonial Athletic Association competition (when including postseason contests versus Stony Brook and New Hampshire in each of the past two seasons).
Their last CAA loss came on Oct. 31, 2015, but entering Saturday seven teams in the conference were ranked.
“This conference is stacked and certainly there are teams that are more than capable of knocking us off if we’re not on our game,” Houston said. “So we can’t afford to be complacent, not if we’re going to do what we say we want to do unless we’re fake. We talk about that a good bit.
“If we’re real we can’t become complacent at all, in any manner.”
Some Personnel Moves
Junior quarterback Cole Johnson will likely redshirt this season, JMU coach Mike Houston said.
In the fourth quarter, redshirt freshman Gage Moloney, instead of Johnson, replaced Ben DiNucci. Johnson entered the season as the backup.
“We are going to try to redshirt [Johnson],” Houston said. “And he does have one game to play still because he’s only played three, so we’re going to hold onto that in case we need it somewhere down the stretch, but certainly it means Gage is going to get a lot more work.”
Moloney completed all three of his throws for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Houston also said starting defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa is out a few weeks with an injury and that starting left guard Jahee Jackson is suspended for a violation of team rules. Both Atariwa and Jackson missed Saturday’s game against the Spiders.