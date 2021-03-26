DukesofJMU - Transfers Giving Dukes Solid Contributions

Transfers Giving Dukes Solid Contributions
They’ve given James Madison a needed boost this spring.
There are transfers, who second-year coach Curt Cignetti and his staff recruited, who already playing prominent roles for the Dukes three games into their campaign.
“When we lost the seniors from last year’s team, we had some glaring, glaring holes on our roster,” Cignetti said. “And so, we tried to fill those critical needs with guys you feel who can come in and contribute positively to your team and also fit in from a cultural standpoint.”
In two non-conference games and one Colonial Athletic Association contest, Duke import Scott Bracey and former VMI standout Kris Thornton made up two-thirds of the starting receiver core.
Cornerback Greg Ross, a North Carolina transfer, has helped stabilize the defensive backfield while earning a starting gig and teaming up with returning starter Wesley McCormick to create a formidable pair of corners.
“I just take it day by day to get better with the guys,” Ross said earlier this month. “I can learn from the guys every day, give them my knowledge and get knowledge from them. So, you come out and compete and I think the room has become a way more competitive room. Guys are growing, from the younger guys to the older guys. So, I just try to improve every day and get one percent better every day.”
Beyond Bracey, Ross and Thornton, others who have played include ex-Central Florida defensive tackle Mason Cholewa, ex-Minnesota defensive end Abi N-Okonji and kickoff specialist Connor Madden (Bridgewater College).
Former North Carolina tight end Noah Turner has played some on offense and some on special teams, and former Navy safety Jebril Murray has appeared on special teams, too.
“I really like the [high school] recruiting class we put together, our first full one,” Cignetti said. “I thought we did very well there and I think we got some really excellent players in that class, but when we came [to JMU], when you looked at the third-year guys and maybe some of the second-year guys, there were some holes there we needed to fill [with transfers].”
As the Dukes prepare to return to action off a two-week coronavirus hiatus to face William & Mary on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Williamsburg, here’s a look at the contributions their transfers have made to this point in the season. They’re listed, starting with most recent arrivals.
WR - Scott Bracey, Sr. - 1st Year
It was the February 2020 National Signing Day that Bracey committed to JMU after leaving Duke. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound senior has asserted himself well, profiling best as a possession receiver. He’s caught eight passes for 87 yards. He recorded four catches against Elon, including two for 28 yards in the fourth quarter when JMU rallied to beat the Phoenix.
DT - Mason Cholewa, Jr. - 1st Year
Cholewa joined JMU in January and even though he hasn’t started a game yet, he has proven to be valuable off the bench while rotating in regularly on the Dukes’ defensive front. The former Knight has six tackles, a tackle for loss and half a sack.
K - Connor Madden, So. - 1st Year
Throughout the preseason Cignetti raved about Madden’s strong leg. The former BC kicker has backed up his coach’s words, booting seven kickoffs for touchbacks through three games.
DE - Abi N-Okonji, So. - 1st Year
Most notably, Abi N-Okonji started in place of All-American Mike Greene, who was not feeling well but came off the bench, in the Dukes’ win over Robert Morris last month. N-Okonji took advantage of his opportunity and notched his first career sack. The edge defender made three tackles against Elon and is showing with his three years of eligibility remaining, he could develop into an excellent player for JMU.
CB - Greg Ross, Sr. - 1st Year
If there was an obvious need before this season, it was at corner and Ross has certainly eased that concern. He’s started all three games and the ex-member of the Tar Heels has five tackles, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.
WR - Kris Thornton, Jr. - 2nd Year
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Thornton was forced to spend all of 2019 behind the scenes as a scout team player. And this year, he’s eligible – something he and the Dukes are thankful for. He’s been their most dynamic pass-catcher to this point, tallying 11 grabs for 208 yards and two touchdowns. His blazing speed makes him tough to defend and even harder to chase down once the ball is in his hands.
S - Wayne Davis, Sr. - 3rd Year
It doesn’t feel like that long ago JMU and ex-coach Mike Houston had secured a former four-star recruit from Ohio State when Davis decided to leave the Buckeyes and join the Dukes ahead of the 2018 season. Davis and Greene are their most experienced players on defense, and Davis has evolved into a leader for this year’s team. He’s also only improving as a player, too. He has 15 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
RB - Jawon Hamilton, Sr. - 3rd Year
Hamilton joined the Dukes the same year Davis did. The running back is used in a tandem role along with fellow senior Percy Agyei-Obese. Hamilton, another player who began his college career at Central Florida, is averaging 6.8 yards per carry and has 30 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
OL - Truvell Wilson, Sr. - 4th Year
A former Division II UVa-Wise transfer, Wilson has developed under Cignetti and offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski. He’s starting at left guard for the second straight season after earning All-CAA honors in 2019.