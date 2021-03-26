DukesofJMU - Transfers Giving Dukes Solid Contributions

They’ve given James Madison a needed boost this spring.

There are transfers, who second-year coach Curt Cignetti and his staff recruited, who already playing prominent roles for the Dukes three games into their campaign.

“When we lost the seniors from last year’s team, we had some glaring, glaring holes on our roster,” Cignetti said. “And so, we tried to fill those critical needs with guys you feel who can come in and contribute positively to your team and also fit in from a cultural standpoint.”

In two non-conference games and one Colonial Athletic Association contest, Duke import Scott Bracey and former VMI standout Kris Thornton made up two-thirds of the starting receiver core.

Cornerback Greg Ross, a North Carolina transfer, has helped stabilize the defensive backfield while earning a starting gig and teaming up with returning starter Wesley McCormick to create a formidable pair of corners.

“I just take it day by day to get better with the guys,” Ross said earlier this month. “I can learn from the guys every day, give them my knowledge and get knowledge from them. So, you come out and compete and I think the room has become a way more competitive room. Guys are growing, from the younger guys to the older guys. So, I just try to improve every day and get one percent better every day.”

Beyond Bracey, Ross and Thornton, others who have played include ex-Central Florida defensive tackle Mason Cholewa, ex-Minnesota defensive end Abi N-Okonji and kickoff specialist Connor Madden (Bridgewater College).

Former North Carolina tight end Noah Turner has played some on offense and some on special teams, and former Navy safety Jebril Murray has appeared on special teams, too.

“I really like the [high school] recruiting class we put together, our first full one,” Cignetti said. “I thought we did very well there and I think we got some really excellent players in that class, but when we came [to JMU], when you looked at the third-year guys and maybe some of the second-year guys, there were some holes there we needed to fill [with transfers].”

As the Dukes prepare to return to action off a two-week coronavirus hiatus to face William & Mary on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Williamsburg, here’s a look at the contributions their transfers have made to this point in the season. They’re listed, starting with most recent arrivals.