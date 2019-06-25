HARRISONBURG — Russ Huesman couldn’t have summed up a coach’s thought on the transfer portal any better.

The belief was echoed repeatedly by his peers.

“I’m not totally in favor of it,” the third-year headman at Richmond said. “But I can’t be a hypocrite and say we’re not using it.”

The Spiders, like James Madison and most teams in the Colonial Athletic Association, are taking advantage of the NCAA’s new transparent toy — a database full of athletes looking for new schools to call home.

As of this week, league programs have already added to their rosters or secured commitments from 33 transfer players. Richmond and Stony Brook lead the way with five imports while Albany, Delaware, Towson and William & Mary have picked up four transfers apiece. JMU and Maine have added three and Elon grabbed one.

“We lost some kids that left the program here and chose to transfer elsewhere,” Huesman said. “Which I’m sure a lot of people had the same issue throughout the country. So we were not different than everyone else. But when you’re losing a grad student, a fifth-year guy, it’s hard to say, ‘Oh we’ll replace him with a freshman.’ You have to replace older guys with older guys and that’s where you’ve got to take advantage of it when you are losing people.

“I hope next year all our kids come back for their fifth year. I hope we don’t lose anybody and that we don’t have to go into the portal, but the way it happened this year, we needed to.”

Dejon Brissett, a former All-CAA first-team receiver for Richmond, opted to explore options and eventually transferred to Virginia. Another former Richmond wide receiver, Cortrelle Simpson, declared for the draft early instead of playing his final season at the school so, like Huesman said, he replaced Brissett and Simpson with veterans by signing former Northwestern wide receiver Charlie Fessler and former Duke wide receiver Keyston Fuller.